In the 2022-2023 coffee year, world coffee production was 168.2 million 60kg bags – that is, 10.1 million tons. It is an increase of 0.1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The data appears in the Coffee market report – November 2023from the HI C (International Coffee Organization). It considers the coffee year to be from December to November of the following year. The year 2022-2023, therefore, runs from December 2022 to November 2023.

Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 565 kB).

The result considers the volume produced of coffee species Arabic coffee It is Coffea canephora in the 4 major producing regions of the planet. Here is the production by region:

South America: 4.9 million tons (48.3% of the total);

Asia & Oceania: 3 million tons (29.6%);

Central America & Mexico: 1.2 million tons (11.4%);

Africa: 1.1 million tons (10.7%).

Regarding the coffee species produced:

Arabic coffee: 5.6 million tons (55.9% of the 2023 world harvest);

Coffee canephora (robusta+conilon): 4.5 million tons (44.1% of production).

Production, however, was not enough to meet the demand of 10.4 million tons. The surplus was supplied with stocks from previous harvests.

The distribution of demand was as follows: the 4 large regions already mentioned consumed 31.8% of their coffee production (3.3 million tons). Importing countries were responsible for 68.2% of world consumption (7.1 million tons).

With information from Embrapa