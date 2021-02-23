Packages in Myanmar

The Korea Times

“The world must take firm measures against the military junta in Myanmar.” “The Korea Times” concluded in its editorial the day before yesterday, entitled “” Stop the bloody repression. “According to the newspaper, the South Korean Foreign Ministry issued a statement urging the army to refrain from using Violence against protesters. Nevertheless, the Moon Jae-in government must take more proactive steps to help Myanmar restore civilian rule in cooperation with other countries. Most of all, the newspaper says: The army must be held responsible for shooting unarmed civilians, which is something that cannot and should not be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to the newspaper, the people of Myanmar cannot forget that the army killed thousands of people in 1988 during their struggles for democracy. However, their aspirations for democracy seem to be too great to be suppressed by any bloody campaigns.

Digitalization of trade

The China Daily

Under the title “Digitalizing Trade in the Time of the Corona Pandemic”, the Chinese “The China Daily”, last Saturday, published an article by the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in which he indicated that on May 26, 2016, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific The Framework Agreement to Facilitate “Paperless” Cross-Border Trade in Asia and the Pacific to Accelerate the Digitalization of Trade – the electronic exchange of data on cross-border trade – leaving no one out of the way.

More than 25 countries worked together to prepare the convention, and it is now open to joining all 53 member states of the Economic and Social Commission for the Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), of which there are 53 states. The five countries that have ratified or acceded to the treaty – Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Iran, and the Philippines – represent a diverse group of countries spanning across the wider Asia-Pacific region, but they are all committed to regional cooperation in this vital area. Armenia and Cambodia signed the agreement in 2017 while many ESCAP members are completing their accession this year, before actual implementation of the agreement begins in 2022.

Global solutions

Japan Times

Under the title “Corona Revolution”, the Japanese “Japan Times” published, the day before yesterday, an article by “Beverly Maclaglin”, the former chief judge of Canada and a member of the “Global Committee for Post-Epidemic Policy”, in which he concluded that since none of us will be safe Covid-19 So that everyone is safe, the only way to defeat it is by attacking it globally. As long as there are countries or pockets of people in which the virus is transmitted, there will be new cases, and even new mutations, some of which, according to McLaglin, may be resistant to vaccines that represent our only hope of vanquishing the virus. The world’s obsession after the Second World War was the specter of nuclear annihilation, and now epidemics became the danger, as a global phenomenon first and foremost. The danger now requires confronting it with unified procedures, which must be within global procedures, and the writer emphasized his rejection of the “we are first” logic.

Global challenges require global solutions. The writer quoted in the beginning of his article a phrase given by “Abraham Lincoln”, the 16th President of the United States, to the effect that “the occasion is full of difficulty, and we have to advance it.” Since our situation is new, we must think again and act again, ”stressing at the end of his article that to end the epidemic and overcome the stormy present, we must develop new standards to replace our outdated and isolated beliefs.