Zweieinhalb Jahre habe er sich auf das Abenteuer vorbereitet, sagte Isaacman, der das insgesamt drei Missionen umfassende „Polaris“-Programm aus eigener Tasche finanziert. „Das wird legendär“, schrieb Musk im Onlinedienst X, früher Twitter, mit Blick auf den geplanten Weltraumspaziergang von Isaacman und seiner Crew.

Isaacson hatte 2021 bereits am ersten Weltraumtourismus-Flug von SpaceX teilgenommen. Der Flugzeug- und Weltraumenthusiast charterte dafür eine Rakete und eine Dragon-Raumkapsel von SpaceX und blieb mit drei Begleitern drei Tage lang in der Erdumlaufbahn.

Für die bevorstehende „Polaris Dawn“-Mission haben die vier Raumfahrer ein intensives Astronautentraining absolviert. Dazu gehörten 2000 Stunden im Flugsimulator, Sitzungen in der Zentrifuge, Tauchen, Fallschirmsprünge und ein Aufstieg zum Krater des Vulkans Cotopaxi in Ecuador.

The crew of the private mission Polaris Dawn: Anna Menon, Scott Poteet (pilot), Jared Isaacman (commander) and Sarah Gillis (from left). Reuters

During their mission, Isaacman and his three colleagues will carry out around 40 experiments. They will also travel 1,400 kilometers from Earth in their Dragon spacecraft, the farthest any astronaut has traveled since the Apollo moon missions. Gillis and Menon will be the first women to have traveled the furthest from Earth, assuming the space flight goes as planned.

Numerous experiments and an exit

Tests for laser communication between the spacecraft and SpaceX’s Starlink satellites orbiting in space are also planned. Most importantly, on the third day of their mission, the crew will complete the first commercial spacewalk, which will be broadcast live on the Internet.

Since the Dragon capsule does not have an airlock, the entire spacecraft will be exposed to the vacuum of space as soon as the door is opened. Two of the crew members will alternately stay on board while the other two leave the capsule. During the spacewalk, the astronauts will test spacesuits developed by SpaceX.

A second similar mission is planned as part of the “Polaris” program. The third mission will also be the first manned flight for SpaceX’s giant Starship rocket. This is currently still under development: after three failed attempts, it completed its first successful test flight in June. In two years, Starship will be used to bring people back to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

“I want my children to see people walking on the moon and Mars and setting out to explore our solar system,” said billionaire Isaacman. “We haven’t even scratched the surface yet. There is so much out there to explore and discover.”

Extravehicular activities – dangerous routine

Spacewalks and extravehicular activities are still considered dangerous undertakings. Astronauts must leave the relatively safe environment of their spacecraft and go into the vacuum of space, protected only by a spacesuit. Extravehicular activities are also extremely strenuous, partly because astronauts lack spatial orientation in open space.