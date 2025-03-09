World Potato Tortilla Day: How to eat in each region

The potato tortilla It is one of the Spanish cuisine emblemsa humble dish in its origins but with as many versions as chefs. From the eternal dispute between with or without onion to the most innovative variants, each region of Spain has managed to give its distinctive touch to this recipe.

On the occasion of World Potato Tortilla Daywe take a tour of some of the most curious and traditional versions that can be found in the country.

Madrid: The calluse tortilla, the most castiza

If there is something that defines Madrid’s cuisine, it is its ability to merge the best of its taverns with the popular tradition. And it is precisely as the callusesa version that incorporates this dish so typical of the capital into the filling.

It is a juicy tortilla, with the calluses well inside, creating a contrast between the softness of the egg and the intensity of the stew. It is not easy to find, but some bars and restaurants have made it an essential of the Madrid tapas.

Galicia: Betanzos -style tortilla, the most liquid

If somewhere the tortilla eats extremely juicythat is Betanzos (A Coruña). In this town, the traditional recipe dispenses with onion and is cooked with a generous amount of egg, which gives it an almost unique liquid texture.

Its popularity has led many places to specialize in this type of tortilla, making it a must for lovers of Galician gastronomy.

Basque Country: The cod tortilla, the cider houses

In the north, the potato tortilla coexists with another great protagonist: cod. In the Basque Country, it is common to find in the cider houses the cod tortillaa version without potatoes where desalted fish is mixed with onion and peppers.

It is cooking little made and is usually accompanied by a good cup of cider, which makes it an essential delicacy in the Sidrera season months.

Andalusia: The Sacromonte tortilla, the most surprising

In Granada, the tortilla adopts a peculiar version and not suitable for all palates: the Sacromonte tortilla. Its original recipe includes bass and lamb creaks, although over the years more softened versions with ham and sausage have emerged.

It is a dish with a lot of history, linked to the Sacromonte neighborhood, and that is still one of the most curious preparations of Andalusian cuisine.

Extremadura: The tortilla with revolconas potatoes

In this community, famous for its livestock tradition, we find a variant that fuses two classics: the potato tortilla and the Revolconas potatoes.

In this case, the potatoes are crushed with paprika and torreznos before incorporating them into the egg, resulting in an intense taste and creamy texture.

Catalonia: The artichoke tortilla, the queen of the season

In Catalonia, one of the most popular versions is the artichoke tortillaespecially in winter and spring, when this product is at its best.

It is made with tender laminated and fried artichokes, which provide a delicate taste and a very particular texture. Butifarra is also added in some places, making the dish even more overwhelming.

Castilla y León: the stewed tortilla, the most original

In several provinces of Castilla y León, the potato omelette does not stay alone in the pan: it is guided. A traditional tortilla is made and then immersed in a broth with onion, peppers and garlic, letting it cook over low heat until it absorbs all flavors.

The result is a tender tortilla and with a completely different taste to the classic version.

A dish with a thousand versions

Each region of Spain has known how to make the potato tortilla, adapting it to its local products and its culinary tradition. From the most traditional to the most innovative, they all share the same spirit: make simplicity a real delicacy. So in this World Potato Tortilla Dayno matter how you prefer it, the important thing is to enjoy it.