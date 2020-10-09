World Post Day 2020: World Post Day is being celebrated today (on 9 October) all over the world. Because today, in 1874, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was established in Bern, Switzerland. October 1969 was declared as World Post Day at the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan’s capital in 1969.

The postal service is known as the oldest method of communication. Today, with modern times, the postal service has been running for a very long time. When they remember the old resources of public communication as post day, they start thinking about how different the life of the people was earlier. Some remember things coming to their place or someone writing a letter.

History of World Post Day-

The history of World Post Day starts from 1840. In Britain, Sir Rowland Hill introduced a new system in which letters were produced. He also made a rule that there would be a fixed charge for the special weight of local service. He is said to have started the world’s first international postal service.

However, in 1963, a conference was held in Paris by several European and American countries calling for the creation of basic principles for the international postal service.

Virtual Celebration in Corona Call

This year, World Post Day celebrations will be celebrated virtually. Today on Postal Day, the Universal Postal Union tweeted, ‘#SaveTheDate: Join the virtual celebration of World Post Day on 9 Oct 2020! We invite everyone to watch the ceremony at 10:30 am CET

That means save this way: participate in the virtual celebration of World Post Day on 9 October 2020. We invite everyone to the 10:30 am (10:30 am CET) event.