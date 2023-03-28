One new projection estimates that the world’s population could reach, at most, nine billion people by the middle of this century, a number significantly lower than the latest leading demographic estimates, including those of the UN.

The study goes further and states that if the world takes a “giant leap” in investment in economic development, education and health, the world population could reach a maximum of 8.5 billion people in 2050.

The new projections are contained in a study from the Earth4All initiative to the Global Challenges Foundation.

To make these projections, the research team used a new system dynamics model with two scenarios in this century.

In the first, the world would continue to develop economically as it has in the last 50 years, and many of the poorest countries would emerge from extreme poverty.

In this scenario, the researchers calculate that the world’s population could peak at 8.6 billion in 2050, before dropping to seven billion in 2100.

In the second scenario, the researchers estimate that the population will reach 8.5 billion people by 2040 at the latest, and then it will decline to around six billion by the end of the century.

But this would only be achieved, according to the research, “through unprecedented investments” to alleviate poverty – particularly in education and health – along with an extraordinary change in policies on food and energy security, inequality and gender equality.

In this scenario, extreme poverty would disappear within a generation (by 2060), with a strong impact on global demographic trends.

“We know that the rapid economic development of low-income countries has a huge impact on fertility rates,” said Per Espen Stoknes, head of the Earth4All Project and director of the Center for Sustainability at the Norwegian Business School.

“Few leading models simultaneously simulate population growth, economic development and their connections,” added Beniamino Callegari, member of Earth4All’s modeling team.

The analysis took into account ten regions of the world, including sub-Saharan Africa, China and the United States.

The team also looked at the connection between population and reaching planetary boundaries, linked to Earth’s carrying capacity.

According to the team that authored the study, population size is not the main factor in overcoming planetary boundaries, such as the climate crisis, but the increase that is destabilizing the planet is the very high levels of carbon footprint of the richest 10% of the world.

“Humanity’s main problem is luxurious consumption of carbon and biosphere, not population. The places where populations are growing the fastest have extremely small environmental footprints per person compared to places that peaked in population many decades ago,” he said. Jorgen Randers of Earth4All.

According to the team’s demographic projections, the entire population could achieve living conditions above the UN minimum level without significant changes in current development trends.