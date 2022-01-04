The world’s population reached 7.8 billion people on New Year’s Day – an increase of 74 million, or 0.9%, from the first day of 2021, according to the US Census Institute. In the New Year, there were approximately 4.3 births and two deaths per second worldwide, the statistical agency estimated.

However, the population of the United States has increased by nearly 707,000 people in the past year, and the country has had 332.4 million residents since Jan. 1, according to the National Census Institute.

This estimate represents a 0.2% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021 to the first day of 2022. Starting with the start of the new year, estimates predict that the United States will have one more person every 40 seconds, calculating births, subtracting deaths, and adding net international migration.

It is estimated that the country registers one birth every nine seconds and one death every 11 seconds, in addition to another person through international migration every 130 seconds.

