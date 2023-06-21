There are eight billion of us living in the world. We are double that of the 1974 watershed census and in the next 14 years we will increase by a billion more. In 2080 the planet will break through the ten billion human beings. Demography is not just a mathematical science, on the contrary, it is above all a social discipline. Because it teaches us to understand how the world is changing (and in fact we know that India will soon overtake China) and what are the most pressing issues to resolve

John Mari 5 minute read