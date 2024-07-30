According to the report ‘World Population Prospects 2024‘ of the United Nations, the world population will reach a peak of 10.3 billion people by the mid-2080s. This represents a significant increase over the current 8.2 billion. However, the population is expected to decline slightly to 10.2 billion by the end of the century, a number 6% lower than estimated a decade ago.

A new demographic landscape

This shift in global demographic forecasts is due to a number of factors, including a decline in fertility globally and in some of the largest countries, such as China. Li Junhua, the United Nations under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, explains that “the demographic landscape has evolved significantly in recent years.” In many countries, birth rates are now even lower than previously expected, with slightly faster declines in some regions that historically had high fertility rates.

Globally, women have on average one less child compared to thirty years ago. In more than half of the countries and areas analyzed, the average number of live births per woman is below 2.1, the level needed for a population to remain stable without migration. About a fifth of countries, including China, Italy, South Korea and Spain, now have “ultra-low” fertility, with fewer than 1.4 live births per woman.

Countries at peak population

In 2024, population is expected to peak in 63 countries and areas, including ChinaGermany, Japan and the Russian Federation. It is estimated that the population total of these countries will decline by 14% over the next three decades. For another 48 countries and areas, including Brazil, Iran, Turkey and Vietnam, the population peak will be reached by 2054.

Future Predictions

In the remaining 126 countries, including India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan And United Statesthe population will continue to increase until 2054to then peak in the second half of the century or later. In nine countries in this group, including Angola, Central African RepublicCongo, Niger and Somalia, are expected to grow significantly quickwith the population doubling between 2024 and 2054.

The decline in fertility will have significant implications for global social and economic policies. With a growing number of countries experiencing a ultra low fertilitywelfare policies will need to be adapted to support an ageing population. Furthermore, migration could become a component key to maintain demographic stability in many regions.

The report of the Nations Unite highlights how the world population dynamics is constantly evolving, influenced by various socioeconomic and cultural factors. While some countries they see a significant drop in births, others continue to grow quickly. This demographic diversity requires specific political and strategic approaches for each national context.

