Polio is an infectious disease affecting the central nervous system that mainly affects i motor neurons of the spinal cord. The infection occurs via the fecal-oral route, through the ingestion of contaminated water or food, or through the saliva and droplets emitted with coughs and sneezing by sick subjects or healthy carriers. The spread of polio has reached a peak in the 1950s: in Italy, in 1958, over 8 thousand cases were notified. The last case in our country dates back to 1982.