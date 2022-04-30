The conflict that broke out in Ukraine with the invasion of Russian forces continues to have its effects on football as well. And the national team, which is playing for the qualification for the World Cup, is forced to seek asylum around Europe in order to prepare.

The conflict that broke out in Ukraine with the invasion of Russian forces continues to have its effects on football as well. Last Wednesday the official announcement came that the championship was declared over, without the assignment of the national title. Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Kyiv travel around Europe playing friendlies to raise money for the war-affected population, while local football stars who play in big leagues like Zinchenko, Yarmolenko and Malinovskyi continue to represent their clubs, trying to sensitize the nations in which they live to the situation in their country. And what happened to the national team? An appropriate question, given that Ukraine is playing for participation in the World Cup in Qatar. See also F1 2022, compulsory full vaccination for drivers and professionals

SHOOTS – When it all started, Petrakov’s men were preparing for the play-offs, which the national team reached with second place in their group, behind France. On their path, the Ukrainians first have Scotland and then, eventually, Wales. Not a prohibitive feat, considering that there was not even a defeat in the qualifying group, even if with only two wins and six draws. The problem is that the first matches, scheduled for the end of March, obviously skipped due to the war and that now Ukraine will have to prepare the recovery of the matches with some difficulty. The rally begins on Monday 2 May and will be in Slovenia, considering that federal equipment in Kyiv and Lviv are possible sensitive targets of Russian bombing.

FRIENDLY – The Ukrainian national team, however, has found a lot of availability regarding the possibility of organizing friendlies to prepare. Considering that his have not played since November, Petrakov has been looking for level opponents and as he explains Mundo Deportivo the first “yes” came from Borussia Monchengladbach. The match is scheduled at Borussia Park on May 11, with the proceeds at the box office clearly donated to the victims of the conflict and free entry for all Ukrainian refugees. This is an important match, not only because in a month (1 and 5 June) Ukraine will look for the pass for the world cup, but because it will be the return of the national team for the first time since the beginning of the war. Not exactly ninety minutes like the others. See also Chelsea and Manchester City reach the Women's FA Cup final

April 30, 2022 (change April 30, 2022 | 10:58)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #playoffs #Ukraine #prepares #exile #rally #Slovenia #match #November #Germany