voice and piano. Some performers combine their vocal talents with keen piano playing skills on stage. Some of them, like Elton John, are capable of paralyzing the public with the staging; Pablo López already said it before the media: “It is incredible the strength you find in the songs when the piano belongs to you” .

As part of this celebration, we present a list of some industry figures who have been able to take advantage of more than one aspect of art. With how many of his songs have you got goosebumps?

YOU CAN SEE: Aldo Malpartida de Tribales: “I have the hope that the new generations raise rock”

Elton John

Alejandro Sanz

Pablo Alboran

YOU CAN SEE: Sebastián Yatra broke down in tears after appearing for the first time at the Oscar Awards

Chris Martin

Paul Lopez

How was World Piano Day created?

It is an initiative of the German pianist Nils Frahm, who in 2015 decided to propose it due to his fascination with this 17th century instrument. His goal was to raise awareness about the history of this artistic element and highlight its difference from other stringed instruments.

Before the existence of pianoinvented at the hands of the Italian musician Bartolomeo Cristofori, other pieces were known such as the zither, the monochord, the hurdy-gurdy, the escaque and the harpsichord, which bears a great resemblance to the instrument of this time.

Even the world of cinema has also been able to pay a well-deserved tribute to the great musicians who have established themselves as great piano virtuosos. Some of these cinematographic works have become true classics: The Young Chopin (1952), Shine (1996), The Pianist (2002) and Ray (2004).