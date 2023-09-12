World Peace | The defaced Soviet statue now stands in the yard of a company in Sipo

Rich The World Peace statue, which was moved from Hakaniemi in Helsinki a year ago, is now temporarily stored in an industrial area in Sipola. There was news about it earlier Hufvudstadsbladet.

The statue is currently in the fenced yard of the Estlander Racing company on Hiekkamäentie in Sipoo. The statue’s new temporary address came about partly by chance.

“The statue was on its way from Hakaniemi to another address in Sipoo, but the van carrying the statue didn’t get there. I knew the truck driver. The driver asked me if he could temporarily bring the statue to our company yard. I answered in the affirmative”, chairman of the board of Estlander Racing Peter Estlander tells HS.

The statue is in a surprising setting.

World the peace statue was only supposed to be temporarily in the yard of the Estlander Racing company. However, the temporary period has been extended, and the statue has been in the yard for more than a year.

“I’ve been trying to find out who I should contact from the city of Helsinki about whether to keep the statue in our company’s yard. Now I have found the right contact person at Stara, the City of Helsinki’s construction services department, to negotiate the matter,” says Estlander.

“If the rent is agreed upon, the statue can continue to be in the company’s yard.”

Statue is in a fenced yard in Sipoo. According to Estlander, the statue has been allowed to rest, there has been no vandalism. In the inner city of Helsinki, the statue occasionally received its share of vandalism.

The sculptor was donated by the city of Moscow in 1989 Oleg Kiryuhin made the World Peace sculpture for Helsinki. When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, there was a lot of discussion about whether the statue was necessary. Even before the Russian invasion, many had been of the opinion that the statue should be removed.

What does Estlander think of the statue itself?

“I will not comment. If an agreement is reached, the statue can continue to be in the yard. It doesn’t bother me,” Estlander replies.

The World Peace statue was moved from Hakaniemenranta in August of last year due to the construction work related to the Crown Bridges. Hakaniemenranta will change its shape when the new tram goes into operation in 2027.

Basically, the statue is only in temporary storage in its current location.

Helsinki at the time, the city did not say exactly where the statue would be moved. At the time, the city only stated that the statue’s temporary location is at the border mast between Sipoo and Porvoo.

It is still open where the World Peace statue will be in the future after the evacuation is over.

Deputy of the Cultural Director of the City of Helsinki Reetta Heiskanen told HS a year ago in August that the starting point is that the art museum will return the work to the public, but it is not certain yet. The city of Helsinki and the art museum will decide the fate of the sculpture later.

“The aim is to return the statue as close as possible to its current location when it is possible and safe. Here, other construction in the area must also be taken into account,” Heiskanen told HS a year ago.

The World Peace statue was moved away from Hakaniemenranta in August of last year.

