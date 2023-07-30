It is the tenth seal, like Josemaria-Sanchez. Triumph of the favorite pairs in both men’s and women’s fields. Ruiz and Tello the surprise of the tournament

If Formula 1 has Max Verstappen, padel has Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia. There really is no story in this season of the World Padel Tour: in Malaga, tenth success out of 12 tournaments played for the couple who also shone in the Premier Padel tournaments in Rome and Madrid. Only two women keep up with Coello and Tapia: Paula Josemaria and Ariana Sanchez, the tenth seal of the year for them as well.

Male — The last three WPT tournaments before performing in Premier Padel had gone to Martin Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk: in Malaga, Arturo and Gus resume their good habits, returning to establish themselves in a stage of the World Padel Tour (the last one they had conquered in Marbella, before the Roma-Madrid double in the other circuit). In the final, if nothing else, the strongest in the world had to suffer a bit to get rid of the surprise of the week, the duo formed by the home idol Alejandro Ruiz and the Argentinean Juan Tello: the number 5 seeds in the draw they had accomplished two feats in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals, stopping the path of Chingotto-Navarro first and then of Lebron-Galan. The score of the final: 7-5 7-6, testifying to a better balance than expected. See also World Padel Tour, in La Rioja is an encore of Coello-Tapia. Slam Padel: Abbate-Captains ok

Female — Abu Dhabi, Reus, Granada, Brussels, Vigo, Vienna, Marbella, Tolosa, Valencia and Malaga: the “Decima” by Paula Josemaria and Ariana Sanchez also arrives in Andalusia, who get the better of Marta Ortega and Gemma Triay and forget the fresh disappointment of the Premier Padel faded in Madrid at the hands of Delfi Brea and Bea Gonzalez (here left the scene prematurely). The number one in the world this time impose themselves 6-4 6-3 in the final, avoiding dragging their rivals in the sprint. The smash missed by Josemaria on the match-point of the Madrid final is now a memory that no longer hurts: Paula and Ari are the two undisputed masters at the moment in women’s padel, net of a few small blackouts.

July 30, 2023 (change July 30, 2023 | 7:33 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #Padel #Tour #CoelloTapia #Malaga