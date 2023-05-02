In Brussels, sixth title out of six for the Argentinian and the Spanish. Women’s title to Josemaria-Sanchez, who bend the “Triazar” in the final
Overtaking air in the world padel ranking. Yes, because Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia continue to win tournament after tournament, now targeting Lebron and Galan, the rulers of last season’s World Padel Tour. In Brussels, sixth success in as many stages of the WPT for this formidable couple, unapproachable for all since it was formed.
Male
This time, if nothing else, the Spaniard and the Argentine had to struggle to overtake Martin Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk, the only ones who seem capable of keeping up with the two monsters of the moment (as well as the only ones to beat them, but in Doha in Premier Padel). After a tight first set which ended in a tie-break in favor of Coello and Tapia, the Argentinian “Superpibes” managed to straighten out the match and take it to third, also thanks to the rather slow surface which slightly favored them. Then, however, the mix of power and inspiration that Coello and Tapia are able to produce on the pitch prevailed once again, until the final 6-3. Arturo and Agustin thus reach the incredible goal of 27 consecutive victories: if they do better than Lebron-Galan at the next tournament in Vigo (struggling with an annoying series of injuries), they will dethrone them from the first step in the world. Positive signals from two couples who formed during the year: Chingotto seems to have restored confidence in Paquito Navarro, so much so that he reached the semifinals, just like Sanyo Gonzalez and Gutierrez.
Female
Final already seen and revised also with regard to women. And once again Paula Josemaria and Ariana Sanchez prevailed, who in this way were able to extend the ranking on the “Triazars”, namely Alejandra Salazar and Gemma Triay. As often happens in this Clasico of women’s padel, the match that awarded the title was an infinite novel: after having conceded the first set in the tie-break, the Argentine and the Spanish were able to overturn the match and prevail 7- 5 to the third. In the semifinals they had risked a lot against Ortega-Araujo, while the “Triazars” had managed to stop the race of Brea-Gonzalez at the end of another very balanced challenge.
