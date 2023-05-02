Overtaking air in the world padel ranking. Yes, because Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia continue to win tournament after tournament, now targeting Lebron and Galan, the rulers of last season’s World Padel Tour. In Brussels, sixth success in as many stages of the WPT for this formidable couple, unapproachable for all since it was formed.

This time, if nothing else, the Spaniard and the Argentine had to struggle to overtake Martin Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk, the only ones who seem capable of keeping up with the two monsters of the moment (as well as the only ones to beat them, but in Doha in Premier Padel). After a tight first set which ended in a tie-break in favor of Coello and Tapia, the Argentinian “Superpibes” managed to straighten out the match and take it to third, also thanks to the rather slow surface which slightly favored them. Then, however, the mix of power and inspiration that Coello and Tapia are able to produce on the pitch prevailed once again, until the final 6-3. Arturo and Agustin thus reach the incredible goal of 27 consecutive victories: if they do better than Lebron-Galan at the next tournament in Vigo (struggling with an annoying series of injuries), they will dethrone them from the first step in the world. Positive signals from two couples who formed during the year: Chingotto seems to have restored confidence in Paquito Navarro, so much so that he reached the semifinals, just like Sanyo Gonzalez and Gutierrez.