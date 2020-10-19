World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Like every patient in this lockdown, the problems of people suffering from osteoporosis also increased. Not getting out does not allow sunlight, which is an important source of vitamin D. On the other hand, staying at home reduces activity, which causes bones to become brittle. This situation is especially bad for the aged. October 20 was World Osteoporosis Day. In this episode, how to keep the health of bones healthy, in this episode Indira Rathore and Neha Semwal will discuss this.

Osteoporosis is a word derived from the Latin language, which means – Porous bones. The bones lose flexibility as they age, increasing the gap between them. Even after menopause, bone health begins to weaken. Apart from this, the health of bones is also affected due to genetic reasons. Damaged bones are difficult to recover after age 30. Passive lifestyle, obesity or excessive leanness, wrong eating also harm bone health.

Who is more risk-

Dr. Gurinder Bedi, Director and HOD Orthopedics, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, says, “Older people with a passive lifestyle are at highest risk of osteoporosis. Obesity is the enemy of bones, apart from this, the most vulnerable people are lean. If their weight is less than the length and the muscle mass is very less, then their bones become weak.

If parents or anyone else in the family has this problem, then it is very likely that it will be transferred to the next generations also. Someone in the family has had osteoporotic fractures ie hip, back, upper arm and wrist fractures, consumed steroids for a long time, problems such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory arthritis, problems with nutritional digestion, such as- If celiac disease, ulcerative colitis, long-term antipaileptic and cancer drugs, early menopause, smoking or alcoholism, or serious kidney and liver diseases, the bones of such people begin to become brittle. . These increase the risk of osteoporosis. ‘

Problems increased in corona era

Dr. Hemant Sharma, director and head of orthopedics at W. Pratiksha Hospital, Gurugram, says that although no such surveys or studies have been conducted so far, accurate figures cannot be given but the problems of the already ill people have increased during this time because people are in the hospital. They are afraid to go and investigate. Such patients are also coming forward, whose weight increased in lockdown and they started having problems related to bones. In some cases, it was also found that the youth who were running or cycling did not take adequate protection, due to which they fell, got hurt and got ligament injury. There are two types of extreme.

Some of the problems grew because they became completely inactive at home and some people did more workouts. Exercise is important for everyone, but before that it is also mandatory to keep in mind your physical condition. There are also people who have thyroid, are taking steroids or painkillers, then their weight increases rapidly and sitting at home makes the muscles weak. In such a situation, one needs to pay attention to their food.

Correct food will be saved

If you focus on your food and activity from the age of 30, then it is possible to avoid problems. Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma, Director of Orthopedics and Spine Surgery at Dharmashila Naraina Superspeciality Hospital New Delhi, says calcium and vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of osteoporosis. Similarly, secondary osteoporosis is common in diabetes, hypothyroid, arthritis etc. Bone health in men is greatly affected after menopause in women. In this case, it is very important to take care of your food. Nowadays, many people take a plant based diet and ignore animal protein. Avoiding milk and milk products is not good for bones.

Know which nutrients are necessary for the health of bones.

Deficiency of calcium: The amount of calcium taken every day is determined according to the age of the person. It is generally recommended to take around 800 to 1500 mg of calcium in 24 hours. A glass of milk or a bowl of yogurt contains about 300 milligrams of calcium. Calcium can also be obtained from tofu, soybeans, green leafy vegetables, cottage cheese, cheese, amla. It is true that calcium from food is better, but sometimes due to a particular disease and digestive problem, calcium tablets or supplements may also be taken.

The correct ratio of fats: Polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) must also be properly aligned to strengthen bones. It should have the right ratio of omega-6 (meat and grains) and omega-3 (flax seeds, fish and walnuts).

vitamin D : Once or twice a week, stay in direct sunlight for about 15 minutes between 10 am to 12 noon. Do not attempt to cover the skin with clothing or sunscreen. Taking 1000-2000 IU (International Unit) of Vitamin D every day is considered good. 80 percent of the population in our country is deficient in Vitamin D. According to Dr. Bedi, vitamin D supplements can be taken for this on the advice of a doctor. Its most common drugs are 60,000 IU tablets, sachets or liquids, which are given initially for 6 to 8 weeks. After this, it is recommended to take it twice a month for the whole year. Although sunlight is the best way to take vitamin D.

Magnesium and Potassium: Magnesium is found in green leafy vegetables, especially spinach, seeds, nuts and whole grains. Similarly, potassium is found in potato, banana, mushroom, cucumber, pomegranate, tomato etc. People with diabetes can eat other things besides potato, banana and pomegranate.

These are also important: Vitamins B-12, K and C also play an important role in bone health. Dairy products, poultry, fish contain abundant amounts of vitamin B-12. Do consume them 2-3 days a week. Vitamin C is found in plenty in citrus fruits like lemon, orange, amla, tomato, kiwi and guava. Similarly, vitamin K is found in banded cabbage, cauliflower, spinach, soybean, green tea etc., which is beneficial for the health of bones.

Stay healthy then be active

Along with nutritious and balanced diet, proper exercise is also necessary. Dr. Bedi says, it is necessary to take regular walking exercises and take care of posures. If you are doing workouts outside the home, then do activities in which there is weight on the feet. South Asian girls have a higher risk of osteoporosis as they age, so long-distance walking and running are good activities.

Dr. Hemant Sharma says that brisk walk 45 minutes four-five days a week, you can also do cycling. One can also participate in sports like two days walk, two days cycling, one day badminton. Definitely do stretching before exercise. If you have a heart problem, consult a doctor before exercising. People unable to walk can stand and stretch with an elastic band. Stair climbing is a very good exercise for healthy people. Just do any exercise by looking at the capacity, condition and health level of your body and taking the advice of your doctor.