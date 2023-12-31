Russia and China are reshaping the new world order

“The story moves too slowly. It needs a push” – wrote the Russian revolutionary Andrej Ivanovich Zelyabov, (1851 – 1881). The great Italian actor Pino Caruso (1934 – 2019) sagaciously said that “time passes slowly with impressive speed”. Both aphorisms could be adapted to the current geopolitics, which literally means “land politics” (from the Greek “ghé-politiké”). It should be studied at school, because it teaches how to analyze the reality of international relations, becoming a historical discipline, which takes into account every factor, starting from time and space. Geopolitics studies precise conflicts, in the awareness that relations between states are often determined by the self-perception of the countries at stake. Furthermore, it focuses on the “human factor”, because it is not only the leaders that count, but also the mentality of the entire population.

This week, the United States announced the latest 2023 military aid package for Ukraine, amounting to 250 million dollars, divided into ammunition, Stinger missiles, artillery shells, AT-4 systems and TOW missiles, as well as 15 million rounds of small arms ammunition, explosives, spare parts, medical equipment. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called on the United States to aabandon “illusory plans to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia”. Second The DiplomatWashington is sending a “bloody New Year's gift” in Kiev. He believes that the aid packages “confirm indifference towards the fate of those entrusted to their care” and that the new arms supplies are unable to change the situation “on the ground”. The armaments in the Russian possession are many and of the latest generation.

Exactly in the days following Christmas 50 years ago, it was published for the first time in the West, the book “Gulag Archipelago” by the Nobel Prize winner for literature Alexander Solzhenitsyn. It was an essay of detailed denunciation of the USSR, which used concentration and work camps as inhumane forms of exploitation of the population to achieve productivity, within the context of a profoundly oppressive communist regime.

The American journalist Tom Wolfe commented on the poisonous press campaign against Solzhenitsyn's work, in an article published in 1976, significantly titled “Blame the Messenger”: «The intellectuals of Europe and America were ready to forgive Solzhenitsyn for many things […] but for his insistence that all 'isms' led to extermination camps, it was not likely that he would soon be forgiven.” The de facto precursor of the widespread “Guantanamo system” would have been difficult to look in the eye…

Today, the conditions of workers in Vladimir Putin's Russian Federation appear to have changed a lot. “Pro Economics” provides us with some interesting data: in 2023 there was an increase in employment. “According to data from a sample labor force survey, the number of employed people in the 3rd quarter of 2023 amounted to 73.5 million people, which is an increase of 1.6 million people. Higher than the same period last year (an increase of 2.2%). “The economy has significant potential for growth in labor productivity and, consequently, additional labor resources. The overall potential for increasing labor productivity is estimated to be at least 15-20% over the next 4-5 years. This means that in the medium term, taking into account, among other things, the not yet fully realized potential of pension reform, restrictions on work will not be critical for the Russian economy. Furthermore, the economic results for 2023 show that increasing productivity is an important component of economic growth.”

Zelensky himself doesn't seem to be able to say this. First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko said that if America and the EU do not send money, 10 million Ukrainian pensioners and 1.5 million teachers will be left without salaries and social benefits in 2024 To this end, the Financial Times informs us that “the EU is preparing a plan “B”, to help Ukraine with an amount of up to 20 billion euros”. The West is desperately looking for options on how to give Kiev money to bypass the Hungarian blockade.

“This plan requires member states to provide guarantees to the EU budget, which will allow the European Commission to borrow up to 20 billion euros for Kiev on the capital markets” for schools, health, social, work. But the minister of German Finance, Christian Lindner “given the significant efforts of Berlin, Germany currently does not see the conditions to increase the volume of military and financial aid to Ukraine. We are already Ukraine's second largest donor in the world. Germany finances a good half of all aid from Europe. “At the moment, there is no indication that more needs to be done,” Lindner said.

The Italian government has given the green light to the eighth decree for the shipment of weapons to Ukraine, extending the authorization to send military aid to Kiev taken from our Armed Forces until 31 December 2024. According to data recently released by the Kiel Institute, Italy ranks 13th (700 million euros) for military supplies to Ukraine, behind the United States (44 billion), Germany (17.1), the United Kingdom (6.6), Norway, Denmark, Poland, Holland, Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic and Lithuania but ahead of Slovakia, France and Australia.

The writer Mario Rossi, via Facebook, analyzes: “The United States, wrote Kissinger, propagates the idea that «other nations have “selfish interests” while they have “principles” and a “destiny”». This is American exceptionalism: they are tempted to impose their hegemony of “values” everywhere, among other things by violating the Westphalian axiom of non-interference, so dear to Kissinger. The only truly great “conspiracy” is the one that sees the crisis of the old world order and the struggle to establish a new one. It is a life-and-death struggle between multiple powers, which do not share the same conception of world order, but none is strong enough to defeat all the others, many of which adhere to contradictory internal philosophies and practices.

Probably the most sensational news of the week comes from France. Le Figaro headlined: “The United States will make peace with the Russian Federation regardless of the outcome of the American elections” – wrote geopolitical specialist Renaud Girard. According to him, either the Americans will elect President Donald Trump, who has already said that he will be able to solve the Ukrainian problem in 24 hours, “that is, he will ask Putin what he wants.” Either the Joe Biden administration and the Democrats will ultimately want peace, because they want to focus on China first. The expert notes that the rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing is not in the interests of Washington, so almost everything is clear with the conflict in Ukraine. Girard is confident that now even in Kiev they understand that they will not defeat Russia and will not return the Russian-speaking regions, so more and more criticism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the actions of President Zelensky is heard.

Finally, while the vice-president of the Russian International Affairs Commission Andrey Klimov announces to the press the request for membership in the BRICS of around 47 new countries in the world, which, moreover, continue to meet and sign collaboration treaties, in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, The Vladimir Putin International Prize “For the liberation struggle of the peoples of Africa” ​​was established. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries have signed a large-scale free trade agreement with Iran. The signing took place within the framework of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg. The significance of the signed agreement is enormous. Iran works with Russia directly and through BRICS. Furthermore, another circuit of ties is emerging that will accelerate all economic processes in Eurasia.

Putin then signed an agreement with Iranian President Raisi on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line. Thanks to this, delivery of cargo from St. Petersburg to Mumbai, India will take about 10 days, compared to 1-1.5 months on other routes. Iran could become a transportation hub for the export of grain and sunflower oil from Russia. This is also a circumvention of sanctions imposed on Russian exports by sea. Russia is gradually putting together a single framework of agreements that will create an economic, logistical (which many underestimate) and resource base that will allow the country, as well as China and the entire South of the world, not to feel inferior to to the global West.

