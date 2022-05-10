Devastating news that has hit the world of basketball in the last few hours: Adreian Payne, former NBA player, who died at just 31 years old

The world of sport, in particular that of US basketball, was recently shocked by the news of the death of an athlete. This was Adreian Payne, he was 31 years old and had a very promising past in the American top flight of basketball, the NBA. The causes that led to his death are still unknown.

Particularly tough days for the world of world sport. Soltan to yesterday, the world of soccer he was born in basketball were overwhelmed by the news of the death of two internationally renowned athletes.

In the early afternoon of yesterday, the Dutch club of FC Twente announced, through a post on the official Facebook page, the death of one of its members, the footballer Jody Lukoki.

The footballer, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congohad played in the youth teams and then in the first team of theAjaxwith which he had won three consecutive Dutch championships.

He died forever at the age of only 29 years old and, according to the first rumors, it seems that it was a heart attack that took him away.

Still unknown, however, the causes that led, again yesterday, to the death of Adreian Payne, a professional basketball player, with a also passed in the NBA.

The career of Adreian Payne

Born in Daytonin the state of Ohio, Payne showed his extraordinary skills as a basketball player from a very young age.

After middle school he joined the Jefferson High School and subsequently received a scholarship fromUniversity of Michigan. Here, for four seasons, from 2010 to 2014, he was a staple of the Spartans university team.

His crystalline talent inevitably attracted the attention of observers from various teams in the NBAthe American basketball championship, considered the most prestigious in the world.

To grab it, in the 2014 Draft, were the Atlanta Hawks, the team for which the Italian Danilo Gallinari currently plays. With them he will not play great games, so much so that he will be sent to the cadet championship several times.

He will return to the NBA in 2015, with the jersey of Minnesota Timberwolves. With this team he played for two seasons, collecting 403 points in 99 minutes of play.

After a quick pass by Orlando Magiche moved to Europe and played in several very prestigious leagues, such as the Greek, the Turkish and the Lithuanian ones.

In the season just ended he played for the club of Juventus Utenain Lithuania.