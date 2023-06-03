













World of Warships announces collaboration with Popeye the Sailor and will fight for the conservation of the oceans

During June, which is World Oceans Month, World of Warships will have a series of thematic content within the game that will benefit the organization FORCE BLUE, which does a lot of efforts for marine conservation.

Co-Founded and directed by actor and Marine Recon veteran Rudy Reyes, FORCE BLUE unites the Special Operations veteran community with the world of marine science and conservation for the betterment of both.

Source: Wargaming

That is where the collaboration with Popeye comes in, since this is a character associated with FORCE BLUE and, finally, the objective is to raise awareness about caring for the sea.

However, wargaming will make a $50,000 donation to FORCE BLUE. In addition, 10% of the net proceeds from the sale of Popeye items will also go to this charity.

World of Warships will have its special transmission for the day of the oceans

FORCE BLUE will also join World of Warships on the World Oceans Day Twitch live stream on June 8. As part of the live broadcast, they will be joined by two key figures from the team of FORCE BLUE. Rudy Reyes, actor, US Marine Recon veteran, and co-founder of the organization, will participate in the broadcast along with Steve “Gonzo” González, US Navy SEAL veteran and Director of Special Projects and FORCE BLUE events.

Both will discuss the organization’s dual mission, providing insight into the vital importance of marine conservation, as well as how the charity’s operations work to support veterans’ mental health during and after their transition back to the civilian life.

Starting June 1st, the Popeye Benefit Pack includes two Commanders, Popeye and Brutus, equipped with unique voices, as well as two flags and a unique camouflage for the Tier VII USS Colorado. In addition, during the month of June and until June 30, World of Warships It will feature a special “Save the Ocean” mission chain, with weekly sprints and a free themed container at the end.

What did you think of the news?