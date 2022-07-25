World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic finally gets the official announcement on his release dateafter this had already leaked in recent days: it is the September 27, 2022as announced by Blizzard in a press release today which also features the contents expansion.

The release date of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic had already emerged in recent days, unveiled by mistake by Blizzard, but now the matter is official and we can mark it on the calendar: the game will be available from 27 September 2022 on PC, allowing you to relive the adventures of the famous expansion in this new updated edition.

From the top of the icy throne in Icecrown Citadel, the Lich King Arthas Menethil, once a daring prince paladin consumed and corrupted by the desire to save his people at any cost, leads his army of the undead in a war against the inhabitants of Azeroth.

Blizzard Entertainment today announced that the forces of the Horde and the Alliance will have another chance to bring a worthy end to one of World of Warcraft’s most iconic villains starting September 27, 2022, the day Wrath of the Lich King Classic will hit the market, an authentic reproduction of WoW’s acclaimed second expansion, at no additional cost to players with an active subscription.

The expansion will be released worldwide at midnight and will be available on all realms of World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic.

To battle the Lich King, players will have to embark on a perilous journey through the winter forests and snow-capped peaks of the continent of Northrend, the largest territory ever added to the game with an expansion from Blizzard (at least until the next World of Warcraft: Dragonflight release). Between breathtaking views and intense stories, you will have to force your way to Icecrown to defeat one of the most dangerous threats Azeroth has ever known.

“Among the most epic moments of Wrath of the Lich King Classic are large snowy environments, unique dungeons and raids, and the gripping conclusion to the story of Prince Arthas,” says Holly Longdale, executive producer of World of Warcraft. “All of this and more have made the expansion a favorite of players and among us at Blizzard as well. We want to provide an authentic experience for returning veteran players and a fantastic adventure for newcomers exploring Azeroth for the first time. “

With this expansion comes the heroic class of Death Knight, available to all players starting at level 55. Formerly champions of the Lich King, Death Knights prevail over their enemies using dark magic and runic power. Also new is the World of Warcraft quest system, which celebrates player achievement, and the introduction of the Inscription profession, which allows players to write player-enhancing, appearance-altering glyphs and they modify the properties of spells and abilities.

Within Wrath of the Lich King we find 13 dungeons such as Ahn’Kahet: The Old Kingdom and Culling of Stratholme, which recreates the tragic event in Warcraft history that led to the decline of Prince Arthas. Then we find the 9 raids introduced in the expansion, such as the updated version of Naxxramas and Onyxia’s Lair of World of Warcraft before the expansions, and of course Icecrown Citadel, where the story of the Lich King reaches its cinematic conclusion.

In the run-up to the launch, players will be able to take advantage of Joyous Journes, a bonus 50% to the experience that will be active until Wrath of the Lich King Classic is released on September 27th. Additionally, prior to release, all players with an active World of Warcraft subscription will have the ability to create a Death Knight for each Classic realm, which they can upgrade to level 70 with Burning Crusade Classic content until September 27.