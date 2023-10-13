Blizzard Entertainment announced the launch of the Fall of the Lich King update For World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic . Can the Alliance, the Horde and the Ashen Verdict overwhelm Icecrown Citadel to bring justice against the Lich King Arthas Menethil, fallen prince of Lordaeron? Install the update to find out.

The contents

World of Warcraft Classic continues to grow

The update includes several new contents. Let’s start with the new incursion Icecrown Citadel, in which players must battle Arthas himself and face his fiercest allies in the halls of the Icecrown Citadel. The raid includes twelve bosses and all wings are available immediately.

Also added three new shipments: The Forge of Souls, Pit of Saron and Hall of Reflection. Also added is Titan Rune: Defense Protocol Gamma mode, where players will be able to increase the difficulty of dungeon experience with the Titan Rune system. Defense Protocol Gamma allows characters to earn raid level rewards from 10 players previously .”

Also launched PvP season 8with participants able to purchase Season 7 gear at a reduced price to prepare for the new challenge.

We also read the other news:

Random Dungeon Finder: Allows you to automatically queue to quickly form groups (even for Titan Rune dungeons!)

Quest Helper: Players will be able to locate quest providers and points of interest on the map.

Collections Tab: Heirlooms, Mounts, Toys, and Pets will have a new tab called Collections, and all of these items are now shared at the account level.