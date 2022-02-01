The option to form groups of different factions to play dungeons and other content will be added very soon.

The fight between Horde and Alliance is on its way to turning 30 years old. Three decades of conflict that had become “a pillar of what makes Warcraft Warcraft.” Because to date, and despite having disputed together some battles, Horde and Alliance acted separately. This will change soon in the World of Warcraft universe.

The division between factions could prevent good friends from playing togetherBlizzardBlizzard has announced that they are going to implement the ability for “Alliance and Horde players to form organized groups to dungeons, raids, and rated PvP“A decision that the studio understands, can cause disparity of opinions among fans because to date, as we told you, the philosophy of the Warcraft saga was to keep intact that eternal struggle between both factions as portrayed by the legendary Warcraft: Orcs & Humans .

“The division between factions could prevent good friends from playing together or cause players to feel that their faction offers them far fewer opportunities to experience the group content they like the most,” reports the study also responsible for Diablo and Starcraft . When will this new feature go live? We will have to wait for the update 9.2.5., after the release of Eternity’s End.

The team behind World of Warcraft has not hesitated to remember that just a few years ago, at BlizzCon 2019, they themselves said that the separation of Horde and Alliance was a basic principle of Warcraft. “However, on reflection, it seems to us that it was oversimplifying: The identity of the Alliance and the Horde is what is really fundamental in Warcraft”, they comment on the official WOW website. However, they will give players the option to keep things as before.

We are aware that there will be many who will react cautiously to this changeBlizzard“Both by the fiction of the game world and by the preferences of the players, decades of grudge must be overcome. Although we are excited about the idea of ​​offering players the option to ignore the division between factions and to cooperate to defeat enemies common,” reports Blizzard, “we are aware that there will be many who will react cautiously to this change, and We don’t want to harm them either.. This is about giving players more options.” What happens when you form a group with people from different factions?

“Once in a party, members of opposing factions will still be unfriendly while in the open world (and totally hostile in war mode!) as before, though they will still be able to communicate via party chat. However, when entering a dungeon, raid, or rated PvP encounter, all members will be friendly and can assist each other in combat, trade loot, earn shared achievements, and cooperate as members of the same faction always have. “explain the authors of World of Warcraft.

This major change in WoW history comes shortly after Blizzard announced that it is working on a survival game.

