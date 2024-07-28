Blizzard has released World of Warcraft: The War Within Cinematic Trailerand as per tradition it is an absolutely spectacular video, which introduces us to the scenarios and characters that we will find in the new expansion.

From ice to fire, from the metal of the swords to that of the shining armors, while the sequences are accompanied by an epic soundtrackthe footage confirms the development team’s sensational talent in creating excitement and anticipation.

Coming to PC on August 26thThe War Within aims to relaunch the famous MMO with conviction, starting a narrative trilogy with enormous potential: the World Soul Saga, which looks to be able to substantially change the face of Azeroth.

This will be then the first of three expansions which will be published shortly, going back to elements linked to the origins of the franchise but placing themselves in some way as a sort of ideal starting point for those who want to approach World of Warcraft for the first time.