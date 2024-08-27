World of Warcraft: The War Within Launch Trailer confirms that the long-awaited expansion for Blizzard’s MMORPG is available from today and prepares to involve us in a battle that will mark the future of Azeroth.

The opening chapter of the Worldsoul Saga, The War Within will see the legendary heroes of Warcraft join forces to wage war against the forces of the Void, which aim to suck the world into nothingness and decree its complete destruction.

Exciting premises for an expansion that will lead us inside an unpublished setting, Khaz Algarwhile introducing numerous new features, especially in terms of gameplay.