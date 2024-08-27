World of Warcraft: The War Within Launch Trailer confirms that the long-awaited expansion for Blizzard’s MMORPG is available from today and prepares to involve us in a battle that will mark the future of Azeroth.
The opening chapter of the Worldsoul Saga, The War Within will see the legendary heroes of Warcraft join forces to wage war against the forces of the Void, which aim to suck the world into nothingness and decree its complete destruction.
Exciting premises for an expansion that will lead us inside an unpublished setting, Khaz Algarwhile introducing numerous new features, especially in terms of gameplay.
A new beginning?
Following the spectacular cinematic trailer for World of Warcraft: The War Within released in July, Blizzard has released a video full of gameplay sequences on the occasion of the expansion’s official debut. The end result is equally exciting, especially for long-time fans.
By commanding our character we will be able to take advantage of a level cap raised to 80, explore as mentioned an unpublished scenario full of things to do and see, use the heroic talents to add arrows to our bow and try our hand at the Raids.
The latter come in the form of adventures on a smaller scale designed for groups of one to five characters, with a focus on progression and excellent integration within the game world.
On the exploration front we will also be able to take advantage of theDynamic Flight functionality extension to move more quickly around the map, where possible.
