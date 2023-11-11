See also A musician turns his Commodore 64 into an instrument, and it sounds amazing

Although it is a bonus that has now become quite common among triple-A games, the criticism in this case is due to the multiplayer nature of WoW and all the dynamics related to PvP and the more advanced contents, with players stating that having to pay more to play first it could lead to divisions within guilds, groups of friends and players, among those who are willing to spend 90 euros for the Epic Edition (compared to 49.99 euros for the standard), those who are not and those who will do so reluctantly just so as not to be left behind.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, last week some WoW players harshly criticized the decision to include 3 days of early access in the most expensive edition of World of Warcraft: The War Within.

Ion Hazzikostas, the game director of WoW, responded to the numerous criticisms received by Blizzard because of the 3 day early access included in the Epic Edition of the expansion World of Warcraft: The War Within sold for 90 euros, stating that this advantage will not have an impact and will have a short duration.

Early access doesn’t offer huge advantages for the game director

Interviewed by PC Gamer, Hazzikostas explained that early access it will not offer any long-term benefits and that it is a now consolidated practice within the videogame market.

“It’s an industry trend we’re paying attention to. A lot of games have done it,” the game director said. “We’re trying to make sure we maximize the value of our expansion offerings, these expansion packs.”

He added: “It is worth noting that thebasic edition this time, in my opinion, it’s a better value than before,” he says. “It’s the same price as the Dragonflight expansion, includes the boost for everyone, and includes Dragonflight for those who don’t already own it. We are trying to make sure that our offers at every level are convincing.”

Hazzikostas also assured that Early Access was designed by Blizzard in such a way as to Don’t offer too big of an advantage to players who purchase the Epic Edition.

“The immediate concern that we knew we had to address, and frankly I wish we had done a better job of explaining this when we announced the various editions and went live for pre-orders, is the restrictions associated with early access,” Hazzikostas said.

The game director also notes that while players may have an advantage when it comes to leveling up to the new level cap of 80, the early access period for the expansion will not provide any access to most of the endgame activity of World of Warcraft.

“The early access period is really just a few days,” Hazzikostas said, “to allow these people to have a advantage over levelingaimed more at many players who may not have much free time and may not have the opportunity to take time off from work, and therefore miss the first week of running the Mythic Zero dungeon, or tackle the dungeons at maximum level with their friends and their guildmates who are able to participate.”

“We are evaluating the power advantages in the end game,” Hazzikostas said. “Our goal is, and we will do everything we can to make sure that is the case, that there are no long-term benefits. When Season One will begin [con i raid e i dungeon Mythic Plus] you shouldn’t be able to distinguish who participated in early access and who didn’t.”