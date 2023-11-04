Among the many announcements of a truly memorable BlizzCon 2023 there was also that of World of Warcraft: The War Within, the first of three expansions that will make up the Soul of the World Saga, which was immediately welcomed with great enthusiasm from MMORPG players.

Some of the WoW players are at this time harshly criticizing Blizzard for the decision to include 3 days early access to the new expansion World of Warcraft: The War Within included in the Epic Edition sold at the price of 90 euros.

Criticisms of the 90 euro early access

The optimism surrounding the new expansion, however, partially waned once the stores opened preorder on Battle.net and discovered that among the many bonuses included in the Epic Edition there is also three-day early access to the new content. For completeness, the basic version costs 49.99 euros, while the Epic Edition is priced 89.99 eurosand also includes a series of exclusive bonuses and 30 days of subscription.

So far nothing strange. After all, it is not the first nor the last time that a publisher offers to pay more to play earlier, as also happened with Starfield and Diablo 4. Yet the existence of this bonus has caused the ire of part of the World community of Warcraft, as evidenced by the numerous threads and comments about it on Reddit, among those who accuse this maneuver as a “disgusting” business practice.

“That sucks,” he says Reddit user Castia10. “I played every single game on launch night, but this is honestly a disappointment. The best thing about WoW is the hype for the new expansion in the first week. Who the fuck wants to start later?”

“Holding it up at almost double the price is more than disgusting… it’s robbery,” he says One_Reputation_1048.

“This isn’t ‘early’ access, it’s just the release date of the game,” he claims itisntme2. “They’re just charging people who want to play extra on the game’s release date. Don’t be fooled by the PR.”

In the specific case of WoW, part of the hatred could be due to the presence of PvP and competitions between guilds, with some players who could opt to purchase the Epic Edition just to not fall behind the competition and prepare in advance for raids and other endgame content. This could potentially lead to consequences divisions within guilds, friend groups and playersbetween those who are willing to spend more, those who are not and those who do so reluctantly just to avoid being left behind.