Jaina Proudmoore is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters of World of Warcraftand the new cosplay by narga_lifestream gives the courageous fighter an edge, in this case a gaze that captivates.

Just days away from the World of Warcraft 10.1 update. Dragonflight, Blizzard’s MMO therefore continues to be popular even among cosplayers, who hold in great consideration the extraordinary imagery created for the series.

As for the character played by Nadia, Jaina is one of the most powerful sorceresses of Azeroth, daughter of Daelin and Katherine Proudmoore, as well as specialized in spells related to water and ice. She rules the city of Theramore.

