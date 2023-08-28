Labat, a Twitch streamer, allowed his Twitch users to simultaneously play World Of Warcraft using text commands and, in just one week, the chat exceeded level 60. It was all shown in a short video that you find below.

The World Of Warcraft streamer explained, “All I have to do is dedicate a platform to this project to make sure it can stand as long as possible, make sure everyone has equal access to inputs at the same time, and then make sure everyone gets along, and then there’s no way to screw it up, right?” He continued to joke that “everyone gets along on the internet, right?“.

The chat game method is not dissimilar to others used in the past. One of the most famous streams of this type is the one dedicated to Pokémon: the difference is that World Of Warcraft is a 3D game and movement and combat are much more complex. In fact, you have to run, jump, jump, fly and all without the possibility of controlling the camera due to some technical limitations.