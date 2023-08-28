Labat, a Twitch streamer, allowed his Twitch users to simultaneously play World Of Warcraft using text commands and, in just one week, the chat exceeded level 60. It was all shown in a short video that you find below.
The World Of Warcraft streamer explained, “All I have to do is dedicate a platform to this project to make sure it can stand as long as possible, make sure everyone has equal access to inputs at the same time, and then make sure everyone gets along, and then there’s no way to screw it up, right?” He continued to joke that “everyone gets along on the internet, right?“.
The chat game method is not dissimilar to others used in the past. One of the most famous streams of this type is the one dedicated to Pokémon: the difference is that World Of Warcraft is a 3D game and movement and combat are much more complex. In fact, you have to run, jump, jump, fly and all without the possibility of controlling the camera due to some technical limitations.
Some tricks for the World Of Warcraft stream
However, it should be emphasized that the players in the chat helped each other in some way, for example by using a add-ons which allows you to resurrect the character automatically and sell the items in bulk, so as to eliminate a series of operations and save time.
In any case, the game of World Of Warcraft it didn’t always go perfectly. For example at one point the character got stuck in a river for hours and also some players tried to mess around and tried to “win” the input selection to move the character from the best path. In a way, though, according to the streamer this is also part of the package and it’s fun.
There labat chat he also optimized his game once he reached level 40 and in just two days they went to level 60. The next goal is the level cap. Labat says that at some point he would like to organize a raid faced only by characters all controlled via chat: it seems very complicated, but at this point anything is possible.
You can see the direct (which is active 24/7) on Twitch.
