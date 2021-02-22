The next great content from Shadowlands arrives with the second season of this expansion belonging to the world of World of warcraft, and although we do not have a set date for its launch, we do have enough information about it.

Chains of Domination will tell us more about the jailer, his dark designs for what happens after death and we will have more information about The jaws, the kingdom of this villain.

This new content for Shadowlands was revealed during this Blizzconline of 2021, and thanks to the team of Blizzard we were able to have a chat with the developers –Kevin Martens, a game design leader in Shadowlands Y Johnny cash, chief mission designer— who told us more about what to expect.

As well as answering some questions and concerns from fans.

Welcome to Korthia: The New Shadowlands Area

The first thing we wanted to know was more about Korthia, a completely new area where we can wait for more wildlife, to decipher the secrets of the ancients and those known as the Eternals or the First.

We call Korthia the city of secrets, it was built a long time ago, and it’s kind of a sister city to Oribos. The assistants live there and are in charge of protecting these important and powerful mysteries from falling into the hands of the jailer.

It’s a pretty decent size, and this time we’ll be on missions in both Korthia and The Maw. However, in Korthia there will be no flight availability, because we want the players to know first-hand all the corners of this area.

In short, this new stage will focus on protecting Korthia’s secrets and arresting the jailer directly in Las Mauces.

Another important issue is the continuation of the story of important characters, such as Uther, what your next steps will be and what you will be doing to help us.

What’s more, The mounts within the Maw were also unlocked, something we couldn’t do before. With Chains of Domination, the four curiae unite to confront the jailer, and in this way a united front is established whose base of operations is the heart of The jaws.

An unexpected turn in history and the cycle of corruption that repeats itself

Something that surprised the fans in a big way with the presentation of Chains of Domination was what happened between Anduin Y Sylvanasas well as the first becoming a servant of the jailer, under a power that reminded us very much of the corruption of Arthas.

In this regard, the developers commented that they are quite happy with the reception that this reveal had in the story and that, as always, they are willing to listen to all the theories that the fans have, but that they will not have to wait long to find out what happens. at the end.

I mean, something very important is how Uther reacts to the power of the jailer dominating Anduin, and we will let the fans connect all the dots on that. At the moment we know that it is powerful enough to draw an entire city to Las Mauces.

What else can you do? How much power does it have?

More Dungeon Content: Sylvanas as the final boss of the Raid Sanctum of Domination

Much of the development of this story we will know with the new raid, Sanctum of Domination, the sanctuary of the jailer and where we were promised that we will see the most select souls for the personal enjoyment of this villain.

In addition, one of the news for the community was that, of the 10 bosses that we will face, Sylvanas Windrunner it will be the last to defeat. Aren’t you dying to know what will happen?

Another important addition is the Megadungeon Broker, which in the team’s words:

It’s one of the most impressive things our art department has done, we wanted players to have a much bigger dungeon to go through with all their friends, and try harder bosses.

The keyword for this new season is personalization

Among the new rewards are two great news: Transmog Sets for each Curia and Flight Mounts.

A question of the community was what had happened to the acquaintances ‘tier sets’, and at the moment Kevin Martens told us that there is no information about it; On the other hand, a piece of news that will surely make you happy is that to unlock the flight no need to farm more reputation (Yey!), All you have to do is complete the chapters of your curia’s campaign, and you will automatically unlock the flight.

Another question that the development team responded to the community was What will happen to my flight mount if i change curia? Will I lose it until I win another one with my new curia? To which we were told that no, we will retain the flight mount and the ability to fly, but if, for example, we meet the Venthyr now, you will not be able to use the corresponding mount for the Kyrian.

As for the gameplay changes, we asked about the soulbinds system and this was the answer:

At the moment we are working on three new levels of soulbinds, three levels that you can unlock for each soulbind, as well as new powers and new ‘conduits slots’.

What we want to do is that, with what the players have already learned, they can now go to a higher level of customization and play with all the new options that we will have. We are obviously still testing a lot of things, and we want to hear your thoughts when the changes hit the public test server.

We also talked about the ‘complaints’ from the community! Didn’t you like the new changes?

Something we heard a lot in forums were the complaints about the new mounts for The Maw, especially from those players who felt that the Corridor Creeper mount (that you can acquire by expiring Twisting Corridors) it no longer had the same value as before.

In short, their effort had lost ‘value’ because now everyone was going to have mounts without ‘farming’ them.

About it, Kevin Martens, game designer, replied that The team does not actually see that the value of this reward has decreased, nor do they consider that this is why they should add more rewards to that section of Torghast.

Either way, it is still a unique mount, which only those who manage to complete the challenge will be able to obtain.

‘With the changes in Chains of Domination, the Maw is no longer dangerous’

Another controversy (and we are surprised that the mounts in The jaws have been so controversial) is the fact that riding on mounts in this scenario took all the danger and dark magic out of the jailer’s domain.

On this, the team of Shadowlands noted that this is actually a natural progression of the game:

The previous story of Shadowlands is that the jailer is ruining everything, he is causing problems in the other areas, and while we fix this, he is using the remaining time to free himself from the Maw.

When we learn of his true plans, the curiae unite to stop him; Before we were just passing visitors in Las Mauces trying to find out what was happening, now with everything we discovered and with more help, it seems fair to me to take a little pressure off about it.

It also has to do with the fact that we might not value a reward as much if it hadn’t taken a little effort to get there. In addition, there will be new more powerful enemies, and you already have the new Korthia challenge.

Finally, the campaign for this second season of Shadowlands promises a lot, with important characters such as the Winter Queen, the Archon, Uther, Anduin, Sylvanas and even the incarcerated Sir Denathrius playing important roles in this epic story.

