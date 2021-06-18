World of Warcraft Shadowlands’ Chains of Domination update comes out on 29th June, Blizzard has announced.

The update, which brings with it the next chapter in the Shadowlands story, adds a new zone called Korthia. This area, which the Jailer has pulled into the Maw, includes a number of new quests.

There’s a new mega-dungeon called Tazavesh, The Veiled Market. “Explore the exotic wares, merchants, and creatures of this Broker bazaar, which culminates in a high-stakes heist involving powerful artifacts from Azeroth,” Blizzard said.

Chains of Domination also adds flying in the four covenants’ zones of Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth.

But I’m most interested in the new raid, dubbed Sanctum of Domination. This 10-boss raid, which includes a fight against Kel’Thuzad, leads to a showdown with the Dark Lady herself, Sylvanas Windrunner.

“With Oribos in peril, a desperate battle at the pinnacle of the Sanctum begins,” reads the official blurb. “Standing between the Jailer and the mortals who would stop him is Sylvanas Windrunner. With no masks left to wear, the Banshee Queen unleashes her full power to protect the Banished One while his ultimate plan unfolds.”

Sylvanas has played a key – and controversial – role in the ongoing World of Warcraft story, with Blizzard yet to fully reveal her intentions. She’s done some monstrous things, such as murder loads of innocent Night Elves. Now she’s working with the Jailer and has King Anduin Wrynn under lock and key. The latest cutscene, below, ends with the viewer wondering whether Sylvanas will have a dramatic change of heart. Will she finally see the light? Or is she truly evil?