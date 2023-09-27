













Metzen left the company in September 2016 after the release of Legion, one of the best expansions.

Much of his work helped redefine what this veteran MMORPG is and is why he returned to the company years later.

That was in December 2022 but at that time it was only as a creative advisor. Now and with his new position he will shape the future of world of warcraft in the years to come.

In Chris Metzen’s absence, the Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands expansions came out that did not convince several fans of the game.

But it was the opposite with Dragonflight, in which Metzen participated and whose most recent patch ended up perfecting it.

Blizzard Entertainment shared the announcement of Chris Metzen’s position change on the Twitter account of world of warcraft.

The message anticipates that the new creative director, as well as his work team, will be on stage at the next edition of BlizzCon.

Everything to share what is coming your way Warcraft. This presentation will take place from November 3 to 4, so there are a few weeks left to have news.

In addition to being a video game designer and artist, Metzen is a voice actor. The latter can be heard in various Blizzard Entertainment titles, such as Devil, StarCraft, Warcraft, hearthstone And till Overwatch.

He is precisely the one who plays Bastion and the same applies to Overwatch 2. He has also played characters from world of warcraft and maybe he will do it again in future expansions of this video game.

