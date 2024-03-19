













World of Warcraft reveals its Battle Royal, it is called Plunderstorm and it will be a limited time event









Blizzard revealed that world of warcraft will have its Battle Royale in the form of a limited-time event that will arrive in Dragonflight update 10.2.6. Here players will be able to enter this new experience that has a pirate theme that comes with epic rewards and there is a lot of money at stake.

This Battle Royale of world of warcraft It comes at the best time as players will have an additional activity to do as The War Within expansion continues to be prepared.

We are going to explain to you what this new modality is about that will last a short time but that we know you are interested in playing:

What is World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm about?

As we mentioned at the beginning of this note, Plunderstorm is a Battle Royale within world of warcraft, but does it work the same as other offers that already exist in the world of video games? Here we explain it to you point by point:

Source: Blizzard

A new way to play WoW: It is much more than an ordinary battlefield. As a standalone event outside of the main game, players will be able to enjoy a Battle Royale version. Without classes. No equipment (except for what you collect in the game). Only skill and strategy will separate the strong from the weak until only one player is left standing.

Facilitated access for all active WOW players: Whether for a subscription or game time, in Dragonflight or Wrath of the Lich King Classic, all active players of world of warcraft They will have access to Plunderstorm. You'll need to download and install the Dragonflight client, but you don't need to purchase the expansion to dive in and play.

Source: Blizzard

Play alone or with a friend: Solo and Duo modes will be available at the event. Players will add their friends from the Plunderstorm character screen prior to the match room, which has a timely pirate theme.

Lots of action and rewards: The players of world of warcraft Modern players will recognize the reconnaissance path system with which all players will progress and obtain rewards with the Barrel Leg Crew (up to level 40). With progress across your entire Battle.net account, Dragonflight and Wrath of the Lich King Classic players will be able to earn rewards to enjoy and show off in both Classic and Modern, including a new parrot mount and the Pirate Pepe pet, and Modern WoW players will also receive reward transmogs.

Source: Blizzard

We also recommend: World of Warcraft Classic Extreme reveals details of the self-sufficient mode

When is World of Warcraft Plunderstorm coming out?

World of Warcraft PlunderstormWoW's Battle Royale, will be available starting March 19 and can be played for 6 weeks on both classic and modern accounts.

Remember that it is a different progress than your normal game, so you can give this experience a chance that will surely be refreshing for many players.

Excited about this addition to world of warcraft? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 61 times, 61 visits today)