













World of Warcraft previews 2024 and many updates are coming | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Likewise, the twentieth anniversary of WoW and the thirtieth of the universe of Warcraft in November. So 2024 is very important for one of Blizzard's stellar franchises that manages to prevail and remain relevant.

In a post on the official blog Holly Longdale, executive producer of world of warcraftrecounts what happened in 2023 and talks about what 2024 holds for the WoW current already WoW Classic.

We recommend: Blizzard would already consider bringing World of Warcraft to consoles.

As for what will be possible at the beginning of the year, there is the Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal update, which includes dungeons with followers, epilogue quests, and the option to try out and explore features in the Public Realm.

Fountain: Blizzard.

The last thing mentioned above is now available. Another novelty that can be expected for world of warcraft in 2024 is the Cataclysm Classic beta.

It should be noted that registrations to participate are now open for players, so it is worth taking advantage of them.

We cannot leave out Season of Discovery either: Phase 2 where the level cap is 40 with Gnomeregan as the new raid.

So fans can level up at will. Stranglethorn Vega will also arrive as the new PvP (Player vs. Player) location in the world of world of warcraft.

Fountain: Blizzard.

To the aforementioned we must also add the Extreme Kingdoms: Self-Sufficient Mode. But there is much more that can be expected in 2024 for the game.

That is why it is advisable that you take a look at the roadmap that we share with you. The fun doesn't end!

Apart from world of warcraft we have more video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)