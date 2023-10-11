Blizzard has announced that players of World of Warcraft they collected $1.5 million for relief efforts in Ukraine from the end of July to the end of August.
To raise the funds, Blizzard offered a bundle with WoW pets $20 value for a limited time: Players unlocked Sunny, the Golden Retriever, in modern WoW and Flurky, the Murloc, in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The two pets were specially created to reflect Ukraine’s national colors, with Flurky holding a sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower.
Blizzard also has collaborated with the actress of Ukrainian origin Mila Kunis to promote fundraising. Kunis has spoken about her love of WoW in various interviews over the years. In a press release published in July, Kunis said: “The World of Warcraft community is the first gaming community I’ve ever been a part of, with strangers who didn’t care who or what I was – I know how generous they can be and what they can do. achieve when we work together.”
Who did the funds raised for Ukraine go to?
The 100% of the funds collected with the pet bundle was donated to BlueCheck Ukraine, an organization founded by actor Liev Schreiber in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The organization is responsible for identifying, examining and quickly sending funds to non-governmental humanitarian organizations present on Ukrainian territory that need aid. Bluecheck Ukraine is then able to quickly distribute the money to these organizations to provide services such as food and water, shelter for those who have been driven from their homes, and medical care for children and elderly people affected by the Russian invasion.
The money raised by WoW players went to groups like Ukraine Assistance Organization, Project Victory, Voices of Children, TAPS Ukraine and other humanitarian groups. Blizzard said all funds have already been distributed to organizations in need.
