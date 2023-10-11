Blizzard has announced that players of World of Warcraft they collected $1.5 million for relief efforts in Ukraine from the end of July to the end of August.

To raise the funds, Blizzard offered a bundle with WoW pets $20 value for a limited time: Players unlocked Sunny, the Golden Retriever, in modern WoW and Flurky, the Murloc, in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The two pets were specially created to reflect Ukraine’s national colors, with Flurky holding a sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower.

Blizzard also has collaborated with the actress of Ukrainian origin Mila Kunis to promote fundraising. Kunis has spoken about her love of WoW in various interviews over the years. In a press release published in July, Kunis said: “The World of Warcraft community is the first gaming community I’ve ever been a part of, with strangers who didn’t care who or what I was – I know how generous they can be and what they can do. achieve when we work together.”