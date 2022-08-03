The debut of a real World of Warcraft on mobile will probably suffer a big delay. What was referred to as Project Neptune, an MMORPG set in the same universe as the franchise, will not see the light as reported by Bloomberg.

After three years of development, with more than one hundred employees working on it, Blizzard he would have decided to close the project after some disagreements with the mobile partner Netease, thus wasting huge investments. The worst part is that the employees were left out of work and only some of them had the opportunity to be relocated.

This is just the latest of many canceled projects and while Warcraft Arclight Rumble seems to be safe (coming out on Android devices this year) the general situation seems unclear, also because all the investments do not seem to be paying off. Situation to be motivated also for Diablo Immortal, since the Chinese house is also dealing with this title.

Source: KitGuru