According to a new report, Blizzard and the Chinese game company NetEase have canceled an MMORPG of World of Warcraft not announced for mobile devices.

The news, arrived by Bloombergstates that Blizzard and NetEase could not accept the financial terms and, therefore, they decided to disband a team of 100 NetEase developers in charge of creating content for the game.

Although it was said that the project, codenamed Neptunewere it an MMORPG, this would not have been a direct translation of Blizzard’s long-running PC MMO, but rather a spin-off set in a different time period. The game is said to have been in development for a good three years.

NetEase is a longtime partner of Blizzard. The company has been the publisher of WoW and other Blizzard franchises in China for years and recently co-developed the free-to-play mobile game. Diablo Immortal that was it heavily criticized for its microtransactions.

Despite these criticisms, Diablo Immortal is on track to be a financial success, having, reportedly earned $ 100 million so far and recently launched in China, which should be the main market for the game.

It is not the first Warcraft mobile game to have been canceled in recent years. Last year, news broke that Blizzard had canceled a Warcraft-style spin-off Pokemon GO which had been in development for more than four years.

A Warcraft mobile game is still coming, even if it’s not an MMO. Warcraft: Arclight Rumblea strategic title reminiscent of Clash Royale, was officially revealed in May.

The next true expansion of WoW, Dragonflightwill arrive later this year and will introduce a new race and class of dragons along with system revamps.

A reissue of the game’s most popular expansion, Wrath of the Lich King Classic will be launched on September 26th.