The game director of World of Warcraft, Ion Hazzikostasrevealed during an interview how the decision to let Horde and Alliance users play together.

After “only” 18 years, World of Warcraft is loosening the grip that divides the two historical factions of the game, finally leaving them free to interact together amicably.

As announced today by Blizzard, it is currently in the works an update that will allow Alliance and Horde players to form groups together for dungeons, raids and ranked PvP. While not yet available, the change is expected with the arrival of Update 9.2.5 sometime after the next major patch.

The change is, of necessity, somewhat limited in scope. World of Warcraft has always followed the legacy left by Warcraft in dividing the Alliance and the Horde, creating two factions perpetually at war. Historically the title has pursued storylines that contrast the two groups, pitting them against each other in PvP, and completely separate the groups for social structures like guilds, parties, and even communications around the world.

One of its most recent expansions, Battle for Azerothwas explicitly centered on this factional conflict, although its resolution ended in a tenuous truce.

So at the moment players will be able to directly invite members of the opposing faction to parties if they are already friends via BattleTag or RealID. Players will be able to communicate through group chat and swap items, fight together, and get achievements while inside the instances.

Meanwhile, guilds and all random matchmaking activities will remain in the same faction as well players will remain hostile in the world even if they are on a team together. Faction play is something the World of Warcraft community has been asking for years now.

