World of Warcraft is about to update once again e Kalinka Fox he wanted to celebrate the event by dedicating his latest cosplay to the iconic character of Garonathe half killer whale that we also saw in the Duncan Jones movie.

With Wrath of the Lich King Classic out on September 27, World of Warcraft will return to involve its very large user base also thanks to characters of the thickness of Garona, able to give value to the lore created by Blizzard.

“Orc or human? You see the part of me linked to the orcs, but my superior orcs and my companions see my human parts,” Kalinka wrote in her post on Instagram. “They are both and neither, considered inferior on both sides.”

Beyond Garona’s personal drama, the cosplay was made with the usual skill by the Russian model, both in terms of accessories and make-up, which in this case includes an abundant pass of green on the skin.