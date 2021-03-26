Blizzard has made a significant change to the options available to those who play World of Warcraft via game time.

In a post on its forum, Blizzard said it had ditched the game time options of 30, 90 and 180 days, leaving the only available purchase option of 60 days.

60 days of game time, which is World of Warcraft’s version of a prepaid game card, costs £ 19.99, and grants you access to World of Warcraft and WoW Classic.

Blizzard didn’t offer much of an explanation in its announcement post, simply saying: “We recently conducted a review on the available services in all currencies. Based on this, we have decided to alter the available Game Time options in the Blizzard Shop.

“We appreciate that players choose to spend their time with World of Warcraft, and we are committed to ensuring the game continues to provide players with great entertainment value.”

The move is seen as a push towards subscriptions. A six-month subscription to the famous MMO costs £ 8.69 a month, a three-month subscription costs £ 9.39 a month, and a one-month subscription costs £ 9.99 a month.

You can cancel your subscription any time, but as with all subscriptions, people forget to cancel and end up paying again when it comes round to renewal time.

And of course, with game time available players were able to dip into WoW for a month then leave again without being locked in to a subscription.

Blizzard said that “currently”, the options and pricing for the purchase of both WoW subscriptions and WoW Tokens “will remain unaffected”. Also, any game time you’ve already bought for an account will not be affected.

The news comes ahead of the launch of World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, whose beta test has just begun.