For months, or maybe even a couple of years, there has been a rumor of Blizzard works on a mobile version of world of warcraft. Although the news did not show much evidence of the existence of this project, now there is a report that reveals that this game has already been canceled.

Bloomberg is the one who says that the mobile MMO that was being developed by Netease will no longer be a reality. Only that at this time we are left with the question of why this resolution was reached.

The game is said to have been in development for three years with at least a hundred NetEase developers glued to the project until it was cancelled.

It’s worth noting that NetEase handles World of Warcraft in China, so it makes perfect sense for them to have a mobile project, at least for the region.

The idea of ​​a WoW for mobiles doesn’t sound bad at all, especially if it’s a project designed for mobiles, however, they must have backed down for a reason.

What’s coming for World of Warcraft?

Well, we don’t have the mobile game anymore, however, the MMO from Blizzard It is still alive and in two different versions: the classic one and also the one that receives updates on a regular basis.

If you are a fan of the classics, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic It will be out on September 26. On the other hand, the next WoW expansion will be dragon flightso you have to play for the next few months if you give this MMO Blizzard.

