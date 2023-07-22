fans of World of Warcraft they are literally trolling sites with news written by generative artificial intelligences filling them with fake news which are not controlled in any way by those who manage them, like the already legendary Glorbo.

Against artificial intelligence

Gamers don’t like sites with news written by artificial intelligence

Basically some websites like ZLeaguecontinuously scan forums and subreddits in search of the most discussed threads to automatically write news from artificial intelligences.

To combat the phenomenon, which has become decidedly aggressive and in some cases unpleasant, World of Warcraft fans have started posting a myriad of fake articles, aimed at deceiving bots, who have started publishing meaningless news. Among these stands out the introduction of Globea WoW character that doesn’t actually exist.

It all started with Reddit user Kaefer_Kriegerin who posted a post titled “I’m so glad they finally introduced Glorbo.” The post was immediately scanned and turned into a crazy news story by ZLeague, which claims that Glorbo’s existence was hinted as early as 1994 in Hearthstone and in which a comment from the author of the post is reported, who makes fun of artificial intelligences: “I really wish some big bot on a news site would publish an article on the subject.”

After the article was published, all WoW-themed news was removed from ZLeague, but it continues to publish by scanning from other sources.

Content written by artificial intelligences is becoming more and more of a problem, partly due to the errors they contain, the ways in which they are used, partly due to the aversion shown by many people, who are doing everything to trip them up, as in this case.

However, the big tech companies are trying to make them affirm in every creative field, promising big savings for the companies.