Memory, dream and fantasy are axes of an ambitious narrative; Although we could assume that each of them responds to the same thing, considering their particularities is delicate, because it can create chaos or generate a true magical world in which the players are able to (re)think the spaces and the consequences of them.

World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2 comes as a delivery that, as the developers say, will be suitable for any type of audience – new entrants and veterans, as well as for players returning after a break.

The fantastic mechanics will respond to space and time that wallow in new horizons that fade due to the plurality of interpretations: the world of dreams and fantasy, of course, are not the same and this installment will allow us to recognize the limits while uniting them in a balanced and fun way. Below is everything you can expect from World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2.

Source: Blizzard Games

Everything you need to know about World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2.

An opportunity for new players to return and enter

Where did the inspiration come from to create a dream narrative in a fantasy installment? What is the difference between imaginary fantasy and dream in this patch? And of course, what great opening for the wonderful thematic mechanics?

A great challenge is to enter a world as extensive as WoW is today. This is what the developers made clear to us. However, good pillars allow balanced facts to be developed. From the beginning, world of warcraft tried to ask what men believe in and patch 10.2 Guardians of the Dream 10.2 gives an account of what existed from the beginning:

“Animals and dreams were destiny from the beginning.”

The wide catalog of dragons and characters in general (those who built the dream, those who defend and protect; those who are occasional but expand). From the beginning, the narrative had no other destination than to reach the dream world that returns with Emerald Dream, “The animal glimpse,” they comment.

Source: Blizzard Games

Thanks to World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2 scenarios have greater possibilities. “The dream allows the strange”, the unknown, the impossible; and memory generates the transmutation, the change, the optimization of the memory.

Thus, World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2 promises everything from complex and distinctive narratives to fun mechanics. For example, it was discussed about mechanics underwater and of course, on/in the sky. There will be bubbles, fruits, flowers and other details that will invite you to a beautiful experience.

Of course, dream and memory might confuse us, but fantasy will always provide a flirtatious balance. It was also commented that very old familiar faces could surprise us in World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2.

Source: Blizzard Games

The essential mechanics of World of Warcraft: Dreamkeepers 10.2

It seems to me that Superbloom is the main axis of the patch interconnection, is this due to the previous scope of the crossfaction? How much thought went into this aspect for this new patch? Do you think it will be enough for more deliveries of this type?

Although there is still no talk of crossfaction activities again, events for all players focusing on the superbloom were highlighted, from which a lot of push is expected. The scenarios will be one of the most important issues, so be very careful! At the end of the day, they are the ones who help generate and blur the lines of fantasy and reality. The developers commented that much of the magic of World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2.

For its part, superflowering will be in charge of maintaining the greatest generation of power through strange movements. It will have fun mechanics and players will be able to choose what they prefer and to leave aside a little what is not so much to your taste.

Returning to the crossfaction issues, World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2 reminds us that the developers insist on people playing together and that is why the recent crossfaction resulted. However, let’s remember that although we gamers like to go on campaigns alongside our friends, we also enjoy the dynamics of competitiveness and battles, and this gameplay could favor the latter.

Source: Blizzard Games

The developers invite us to enjoy the expansion with the new mechanics. ¡World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2 is much more than a fantastic space!

The new enemies in WoW

Can you tell us more about the bosses in this patch? Are there plans for more allied races?

We can find nine bosses. There will be some that were corrupted, some new, but also some old. The level will be progressive, either by character or player. With the bosses we will have some battle in a dream that will be phenomenal. Also from the lands of fire and a new council of dragons. There will be new races and themed campaigns.

Source: Blizzard Games

World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2 promises a unique essence, let’s see how much it manages to surprise players.

World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2 and the adventure of why gamers don’t read

One of the most interesting questions that World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2 could leave us, it is the reflection about its sophisticated narrative and its points. The dreamlike and the fantastic are very deep questions, however, we find the feeling that gamers don’t usually read the story carefully – or at all.

However, the developers, although they do not deny that they are proud of the narratives, also They feel very happy to generate scenarios that are self-sustaining; given that it is impressive that Only with the noise of the places and details (bodies, flowers) that are tiny but not at all naive, they allow the players to understand/read/learn the world and the mechanical needs that they will face.

Source: Blizzard Games

The world of World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2, like the general delivery of WoW, aims to function on its own as a video game, without downplaying the importance of the narratives, but serving all its players, readers or not so readers.

World of Warcraft: Guardians of the Dream 10.2 is still in testing but a new Azeroth is on a misty horizon full of wonderful surprises.

