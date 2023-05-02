













World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with Embers of Neltharion (10.1) – The importance of listening to players

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with Embers of Neltharion (10.1) – Implementations after listening to players

World of Warcraft: May 2023

The update will be available from May 2, 2023. The developers commented on the refresh that is implemented after the release of dragon flight, now Embers of Neltharion (10.1).

One of the most important things in any kind of relationship is communication that opens up feedback. We mean that, just as you talk to your friends, in a respectful, clear and concise way, it is important that we express what we need to the developers of our favorite games, so that they know what kind of experience we have when playing the titles. In this way, they can know the expectations we had, those that were met and what could be improved.

Obviously it is not that they are going to do what we tell them, but they definitely do and it helps us to know the panorama of the experience that their video games provide. For them especially to know if, at least, they achieved what they proposed, if they fulfilled their own visions. After that, comes what we expected, because that is a range of possibilities because each player has a particular vision.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The developers of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Embers of Neltharion commented that the reception of their patch was generally good, but that the update launching this month carefully considered the needs of the players and the general opinions and advice of its community.

So we can expect a lot from it. However, world of warcraft It is characterized by being a generous delivery that is seen by all types of population that come to its title. Because of this, despite the update, We can expect a kindly delivery with simple and intuitive enhancements that cater to veteran players, fickle players, and newbies alike.

The improvements of Embers of Neltharion are very specific and lie especially in the collaborative areas coupled with the design of the game and its interactions.

Dragonflight: Embers of Neltharion (10.1) – Guilds Interfactions

It will involve two important issues that although we already know, this time they will receive optimizations and balancing that come from player feedback. On the one hand we will have mixed faction campaigns and on the other, the dragonriding that fans loved so much.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

However, despite the faction narratives of the factions of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight They have a well-defined structure, and this causes well-marked differentiations, guilds interfaces will be very exciting for this update because they will not properly intervene in the narrative and will make the collaborations of the players more dynamic.

The developers of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight left very It is clear that they are interested in friendly collaboration and therefore the idea of ​​interfaces.

Also, the most special thing about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight about dragonriding will have optimizations that will improve fluidity and the dynamics when the players use it.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The dragons in the sky World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and the new general system of improvements:

A surprise for the update is that, like never beforewe will see dragons fly all over the sky of Zaralek. So on that side the essence of the interesting kinematics is renewed.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Embers of Neltharion (10.1) proposes a new system of improvements that will be easy to usehowever, it will bring a new valid currency that is the flight stones and the shadow flame crests.

We recommend: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight reveals everything that comes with its 10.1 update

The importance of objectively communicating the failures of your video games

Let’s remember that important improvements such as reporting bugs and comments that help restructure titles to make them more fun, they are a collaborative work between developers and players who have a shared goal: to optimize a video game to make it more exciting for everyone. Because of this, we have a respectful commitment to the people who specify the titles and therefore, we must communicate objectively and kindly, so that we have favorable results such as those that will not be shown in the May patch. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Embers of Neltharion (10.1).

Venture out and discover what’s new.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.