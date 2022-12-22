The team of World of Warcraft Dragon Flight revealed plans for next year. Through the official blog, the executive producer of World of Warcraft, Holly Longdale, tells what the future holds for all players with six content updates which will come out throughout the 2023.

The team has made it available too an image that collects the expected novelties. You can see it below.

World of Warcraft 2023

Furthermore, we offer you in full form, in Italian, the official blogwith the message from the developers.

“This month has been inspiring for the entire World of Warcraft team as we’ve seen the world soar over the Dragon Isles, defend their allies against the threat of the Primalists, stop for a while and hear stories of regret, craft inspired, go on expeditions and make a truly enormous amount of soup.”

“But this story is just the beginning. A WoW set is not a single moment in time, it’s a constant journey. We know that the value of a set is measured by the quality of its entire lifespan. Years After its release, people still have fond memories of Legion, whether it’s the 11-week content update cadence that was the foundation for its first year, Artifact Weapons or Khadgar’s cool puns.”

“In planning the path following the release of Dragonflight, we have been central to our commitment to gamers and gamers to create this living world and a willingness to do better than we have done in the past. Our goal for Dragonflight is make sure there’s always something just around the corner, with a new update coming to our test realms right after the release of the previous one.”

“In total, we plan to release six content patches, all more or less the same time apart, throughout the course of 2023. This will include two major updates, the traditional mainstays of our expansions (with new zones, raids and rewards seasons), but between updates we want to continue to expand and evolve our world with new world events, system updates and holidays of all time, new dungeon experiences, new story chapters and cinematics that end or prologue to the next major steps in the adventure and, most importantly, more opportunities to respond to feedback and change or add elements based on what our players tell us most often.”

“We recently announced the arrival of Content Update 10.0.5, which is expected to be available early next year and will include the Emporium system that will allow anyone to obtain a wide range of fun cosmetic items between to choose from, as well as (finally) allowing low-quality and common items to be used as transmog for those who prefer a humbler look, and some new world content in the Primalists’ Tomorrow area.”

“After putting all that in your hands, we will release the 10.0.7 content update in the public test realm. 10.0.7 will contain a new quest campaign and repeatable world content located in the Forbidden Isle, as the Dracthyrs return to the place where they were kept confined (along with some unexpected guests) to learn more about their origins and destiny.This content will lay the groundwork for the next main chapter of Dragonflight, and by its conclusion, our next destination should become quite obvious. In addition to this new content, we plan to implement quest lines for the Heritage Armor of Humans and Orcs, update some of our classic holidays and much more.

“In addition, content updates 10.1.5 and 10.1.7 will also be arriving in the second half of the year to bridge the gap between our second and third major updates. We don’t want there to be a specific formula for the model and the size of these updates, but the goal is simply to bring more Warcraft: more story, more content, more rewards, more events, more technical improvements with less anticipation in between. I don’t want to spoil everything and I’m sure there will be at least a couple of surprises are coming that no one expects. Also, some details have not yet been decided, because the feedback of the players will help us understand what to prioritize in these updates.