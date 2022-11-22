Pedro Pascal, David Harbor and Lana Condor participated in the fun trailer live action promoting the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragon Flightthe expansion for the famous Blizzard MMORPG that will be available starting November 29th.

The theme of video it’s all a program: “Get Your Own Dragon”, with the three actors who proudly show their dragons and the way in which these creatures help them in life and at work, for example offering special effects to no cost.

A few days ago we discovered the Dracthyr Summoner and the Dragonflight Unleashed Storm event, thus anticipating some of the contents that we will find in the awaited expansion.

“The Dragonflights of Azeroth have returned, called upon to defend their ancestral home, the Dragon Isles,” reads the official website. “Rich in elemental magic and the life-giving energies of Azeroth, the islands have awakened, and it’s up to you to explore their primeval wonders and long-forgotten secrets.”

“Rule the Dragon Isles as a newly awakened Dracthyr Summoner, the first playable race and class combination in World of Warcraft.”

“Dracthyr Summoners can freely change form, choosing between a humanoid form and a fearsome draconic form, to face enemies and overcome obstacles.”

“Master the art of Dragon Flight, a new form of air travel. Explore the land and obtain four Dragon Isles drakes – all-new, customizable mounts that you can make truly your own. With millions of possible combinations to choose from, each draco will be unique in the world.”