













World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – The second season starts and this is what you should know

The new raid: Aberrus, the Shadowy Crucible will bring us nine very powerful bosses. Players will sabotage incarnations who serve Sakareth, the awesome dracomander.

Sakareth seeks to summon all his power to reclaim the dracthyr legacy. So champions will need to prepare for clashes with various difficulty scales. However, as in every season, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight — Embers of Neltharion will have three levels for players: Normal, Heroic, and Mythic. In addition, they will be launched simultaneously, so you can select the one you prefer.

The new mythical+ rotation of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight — Embers of Neltharion will implement gourds very interesting that adhere to previous deliveries. Below are the dungeons:

Leatherleaf Hollow

Infusion rooms

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

neltharus

Four of the horses will remain from previous expansions more popular, but with new challenges. This will maintain the M+ rotation:

Freeport, Battle for Azeroth

Bardoma, Battle for Azeroth

Neltharion’s Lair, Legion

Vortex Peak, Cataclysm

May 9 World of Warcraft: Dragonflight released Embers of Neltharion which will also bring new dragonriding modalities, designs, and optimizations of equipment and skills.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: Multi-Faction Brotherhoods, New Embers of Neltharion

Although the narrative of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is very precise and the mixture of the brotherhoods could suppose inappropriate contrasts in the story, the developers commented that to achieve a better coexistence within the title, they will make the narratives work in a way that is not really affected.

The flexibility of the narratives is important, but it is also important to respect it so that the structure of the story does not fall apart. Let’s see how well the new WoW proposal works and how balanced it manages to be.

