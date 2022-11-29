World of Warcraft: Dragon Flight is available from today, November 29thfurther expanding the world’s most popular MMORPG with a new one maxi-expansion that adds the Dragon Islands areanow explorable with new stories, quests and game mechanics added.

Dragonflight represents the ninth set of Blizzard Entertainment’s massively multiplayer online role-playing game, therefore available from today, November 29, 2022, for all users. In the new part of the story, the heroes of the Horde and the Alliance are called back to Azeroth once again to explore, in this case, the mystical Dragon Isles and discover its ancient secrets, now that the Dragon Aspects have returned to reclaim their kingdom and ancestral home.

“Dragonflight gets to the heart of what players have always loved about World of Warcraft: the exploration, customization, and feeling of wonder as the world and its stories unfold,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment.

“Updates to core systems, such as the new talent system, build on WoW’s roots and appeal to players of all types, allowing friends old and new to enjoy all that Azeroth has to offer.”

The Isles of Dragons represent a real new continent, made up of five decidedly lively areas and among the largest in the entire history of WoW: the Forbidden Island, the new starting area for the Dracthyr race; the primordial Shores of Awakening, wild lands overflowing with elemental energies; the windswept Plains of Ohn’ahra, home to the proud Centauri clans; the vast Azure Vast, where the Tuskarr fish among arcane ruins; and the splendid Thaldrazsus, seat of power of the Aspects of the Dragons, in which stands Valdrakken, the capital of the Dragons.

Dragonflight also introduces the first ever race and class combination to World of Warcraft: theDracthyr Summoner. With a myriad of character customization options and a starting level set at 58, Dracthyr Summoners are the first ranged assault class added to World of Warcraft since the game launched 18 years ago. Players will be able to channel the magic of Dragonflights, moving across the battlefield while healing their allies or damaging opponents using the new Enhanced Spellcasting.

Using dragons also introduces new gameplay mechanics, such as the Draconic flight which allows air travel and multiplayer speed races on the backs of creatures, to be carried out by jumping from heights and gliding.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, one of the dragons in the game

With the expansion, new customization options and skill enhancements are introduced for four different Dragons (available account-wide) as they journey through the Dragon Isles towards the new level cap set at 70.

The core systems have also been redesigned for Dragonflight, and each of them will be updated during a series of phases throughout the expansion:

A new talent system allows for impactful choices at every level and new skill combinations. Base talent configurations are available to all new and returning players, and can be saved, edited and shared with friends

The user interface has been redesigned for more modern screens, highlighting the important parts of the game more effectively. The UI is now easily customizable for all types of players, thanks to the addition of the edit mode which also allows you to share settings with ease

Improved professions are now a key part of obtaining new equipment, allowing you to experience the experience of a master craftsman or gatherer and build your own clientele with fully player-driven crafting orders, unlockable specializations, and the addition of a quality system for handicraft and collection.

Dragonflight is available digitally as the Base Edition (€49.99), Heroic Edition (€69.99) which includes the new Foskystrasza pet, a Dragonflight-level (level 60) character boost, and the new Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount , and Epic Edition (€ 89.99) which includes all the items of the Heroic Edition as well as the effect of the Hearthstone of the Time Travelers, the transmog for the head of the Diadem of the Warden of Magic, the transmog for the back of the Wings of Awakening in five colorways, and 30 days of game time.

Also available is a special offer for 12-month subscriptions (€155.88, equivalent to €12.99 per month) which also contains the Nethereater Great Dragon Flying Mount and the Tabard of Flame for WoW Classic from the current WoW Classic offer. 6 Month Subscription, plus Stormhorn Telix flying mount, Gigantic Grrloc ground mount, Festering Emerald Drake mount for WoW Classic, and loads of new yet-to-be-announced items included with our 2023 6 Month Subscription offer which will be revealed in January.

Last week we saw the trailer featuring Pedro Pascal, David Harbor and Lana Condor from World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, with more details to be gleaned from our special on Summoner Dracthyr and the Storm Breaking event.