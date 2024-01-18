













World of Warcraft – Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal is here









In World of Warcraft – Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal, the new World Tree has already been saved from Fyrakk's attack on the Emerald Shrine. Now, the champions look to the future to rebuild their homes, reconcile their differences, and renew the bonds that unite the mortal races.

With this panorama established in WoW, we are going to tell you what awaits us in this new update:

World of Warcraft – Dragonflight: Seeds of renewal point by point

Dracoriding in all areas that have flight

In World of Warcraft, all existing dracoriding mounts can be used outside of the Dragon Islands at 80% of their maximum speed. With this will come the Outland Cup that will be available for a limited time.

The history of the Dragon Islands in the Archives of Azeroth

A public event is coming where players will be able to discover the history of the Dragon Islands, meet a group of unique characters, hear stories from long ago and obtain great rewards that come with transmogrification equipment, pets and mounts.

Rebuild the capital of the Night Elves

There is a new quest center called Bel'ameth which means “the arms of the goddess”. This new site represents a place of hope for the night elves who put down new roots among those of the new World Tree, Amidrassil.

Taking back Gilneas

Another activity that World of Warcraft players will be able to do in this update is being able to help King Greymane in a new mission feat in which he prepares his forces to recover the lands of Gilneas that are occupied by new enemies.

The dungeons arrived with followers

Players who want to learn how to complete a dungeon in the Dragonflight expansion, play a new role, or have not played in a while, will be able to enter one of the eight Dragonflight dungeons on a normal difficulty to fight with NPC followers who will accompany them in this new mode.

It's worth noting that there are new campaign missions and much more to keep you busy while playing this update. How about? Excited? Don't forget to follow the conversation on our Discord.

