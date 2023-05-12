













It is because of this that Blizzard Entertainment shared details about what it offers to players as it will soon be available on the public test realm or PTR.

Among the most interesting that it includes is a new class of specialization for this MMORPG.

This class is the Augmentation Evoker, which channels the powers of the Bronze Dragonflight and the new Black Dragonflight. The above serves to assist their allies on the battlefield and obtain benefits.

It is the first support specialization in world of warcraft. Another novelty is a mega dungeon called The Dawn of Infinity, which comprises eight bosses exclusive to mythic difficulty. Players must move fast when fighting.

Everything so that in Temporary Fractures of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight participants arrive in time to stop the Infinite Flight. Another included extra is the new class expansion and this applies to the Warlock.

So now it will be available to all non-drachthyr races. That is, they include night elves, draenei, pandaren, and tauren. So it’s a good way for the former to bring out their skills.

What Blizzard Entertainment hasn’t revealed is when Time Fractures will be available. The only thing known is that it will be in the summer of this year.

So the players of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight You will need a lot of patience to enjoy this update.

In addition to the aforementioned, what other things does it include? From what was released by the company there are changes related to the balance of the game.

Likewise, it will have adjustments in relation to the classes of the characters. The release schedule of content for the game reveals that it will not be until the fall that the next update will be available.

This will be 10.1.7, which will include more game story elements as well as quests. Something that it will also have is content related to the autumn season. But to talk about that it is best to have some patience.

