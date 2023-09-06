













World of Warcraft: Dragonflight presents its update 10.1.7 Fury Incarnate









In this new content for world of warcraft, the Dragon Isles began to fill with powerful magical energy thanks to the new World Tree, Amirdrassil, which is rooted in the Emerald Dream. This caused the champions of Azeroth to explore these events across the islands while collaborating with the Aspect dragons to ward off the imminent attacks of the raging Fyrakk.

As you surely noticed, the story inside dragon flight Go ahead and it’s time for you to continue it because there are many activities to do. What’s coming in this new update of the Bñizzard game?

Source: Blizzard

Everything Coming in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Update 10.1.7

Alright, it’s time for us to tell you everything Blizzard has announced to come in World of Warcraf Update 10.1.7, so pay close attention:

Continuation of the story missions and campaign prologue 10.2:

The next chapters of ongoing stories will be available, setting the stage for what’s coming later this year in Update 10.2.

Players will also be able to view the next chapters of Tyr’s Reforging quest line.

Dawn of Infinity, Heroic Difficulty

This mythical eight-boss mega-dungeon will be divided into two heroic difficulty dungeons that can be entered by queuing.

new customizations

Players will be able to try out a new set of customizations, including:

Legacy armor and associated questlines for Night Elves and Forsaken.

Draenei will be able to unlock eredar man’ari customizations by completing a special questline featuring the Prophet Velen.

In addition to the new Legacy armor, there will be new face and body tattoos for the Night Elves and new skin colors for the Forsaken.

New Public Objectives: Dream Surge

Several current areas of dragon flight they will harmonize with the Dream, causing all rare monsters and world quests in the area to drop special currency. This currency can be used to enable zone-wide buffs, activate Lucid Dreaming, invasion events similar to Time Rifts, and also to purchase a wide variety of rewards from Dream Surge vendors.

